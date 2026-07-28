Every Open Starting Job at Steelers Training Camp

For the most part, the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting lineup is set heading into training camp.

That's especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. On offense, however, there may be a few spots up for grabs as the Steelers get ready to kick off the festivities at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

With that, here are all of Pittsburgh's open starting jobs as camp commences.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen Dylan Cook (60) and Spencer Anderson (middle) and Doug Nester (72) participate in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right Guard

Spencer Anderson feels like he's a decent amount ahead of Brock Hoffman and Gennings Dunker, though nothing is set in stone quite yet.

A seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anderson has plenty of motivation in a contract year. He is looking to build on a solid 2025 campaign that first saw him get involved as part of the Steelers' jumbo package under former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith before later filling in for Isaac Seumalo when he missed three games due to triceps and pectoral injuries.

Hoffman came over to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million in free agency this offseason. He previously spent parts of four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played under Mike McCarthy from 2022 to 2024.

The 27-year-old only allowed one sack across 475 snaps in 2025 (per Pro Football Focus), most of which came at center, and he's shown flashes as a run blocker as well.

Hoffman is probably Anderson's heftiest competition in the battle for the starting right guard job, though Dunker can't entirely be overlooked.

A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft who played tackle at Iowa, Dunker is strong and technically-sound while lacking the type of athleticism necessary to hold up at tackle at the next level.

He has all the tools to eventually become a quality starter at guard, it's just a matter of when he'll be ready or called upon by the Steelers.

Right Tackle

Dylan Cook has been pencilled in for a majority of the offseason as the starting right tackle once Week 1 rolls around, and that remains the case as training camp begins.

He made his regular season debut in Week 14 last season against the Baltimore Ravens after Broderick Jones, Calvin Anderson and Andrus Peat all previously went down with injuries.

Cook was about as good as Pittsburgh could've ever hoped for down the stretch, giving up just six pressures and a single sack (per PFF) across 289 snaps at left tackle. Now, he's in the driver's seat on the other tackle spot heading into the 2026 campaign with uncertainty surrounding Jones' status as he continues to recover from a significant neck injury that required spinal fusion surgery.

If Jones is healthy and is able to participate at some point during training camp even if he is initially placed on the PUP list, there's at least a shot he can make the battle for the starting role interesting.

The 2023 first-rounder, who had his fifth-year option declined this offseason, isn't much more than a baseline, low-level starter when he's healthy. He still has unrealized potential, however, and the Steelers may grant him an opportunity to prove himself as he works his way back from injury.

First-round pick Max Iheanachor looms large within this discussion as well. The Arizona State product is far from a finished product, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a tackle prospect who moves as well as he does to go with his physical tools.

The expectation isn't that he'll play right away, though he has all the talent in the world to speed up his timeline with a strong camp and showing in the preseason.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 3 WR

Next to DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr., the door is ajar for either Germie Bernard or Roman Wilson to step in and secure the starting slot wide receiver job.

McCarthy's offense should lend itself to a healthy amount of 12-personnel packages with both Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

Whoever takes home the No. 3 receiver role is still going to play a starting-adjacent role, regardless of if a lion's share of the snaps come out of the slot or on the outside.

Wilson, by all accounts, had a strong spring and has set himself up well leading into his third season in Pittsburgh. The former third-rounder still has a blend of quickness and route-running ability that appeals to McCarthy, and if he can just continue to build chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, he could be looking at somewhat of a breakout year.

Bernard is going to be tough to overcome, however. The second-round rookie is a do-it-all weapon in the passing game that's already essentially a safety net due to his strong hands and capacity to win at every level of the field, even if he doesn't possess blazing speed.

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