Steelers Select Max Iheanachor in First Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have landed a potential difference-maker at left tackle in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Instead of selecting a wide receiver at No. 21 overall with several enticing options still available, the Steelers went with Arizona State's Max Iheanachor.

An impressive athlete with strong hands who still has some work to do to refine his technique, Iheanachor has some of the most upside of any lineman in this year's class if it all ends up clicking.

He's likely to stick at tackle instead of moving inside, and he now becomes the future of the position considering all of the questions about Broderick Jones.

With Iheanachor in the fold, Steelers have added yet another promising talent to an offensive line that could soon become one of the league's best.

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