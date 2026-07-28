Steelers Get Huge - And Positive - Broderick Jones News

The Pittsburgh Steelers revealed some promising injury news as they begin training camp.

During his press conference at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Steelers general manager Omar Khan told reporters that offensive tackle Broderick Jones has been cleared to play and will not be placed on the PUP list to open camp.

"Broderick's done a good job of getting better," Khan said. "He's in a good place and he's been cleared to go. Obviously we're gonna be smart in how we progress him, but you guys will see him out there on Wednesday."

Jones suffered a significant neck injury in Week 12 last season that later required spinal fusion surgery, and it had been unclear up to this point where he stood in his recovery or what the potential timeline was for his return to the field.

Though Khan alluded to the fact that Pittsburgh is going to take a bit of a cautious approach in how it pushes him throughout the remainder of the summer, just the fact that he's set to take the field to begin training camp is a huge step in the right direction and could change the equation at right tackle leading into the regular season.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Broderick Jones (77) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Jones' Impending Return May Shift RT Position Battle

Khan added that the Steelers are still evaluating Jones as it relates to his strength, though he has been cleared to practice with the team.

The 2023 first-rounder, whose fifth-year option was declined earlier in the offseason, lost a considerable amount of weight as he recovered from his injury, and it's sensible that the organization is going to take every precaution necessary with him moving forward.

Depending on how Jones looks as he gets back into the swing of things, however, there's at least a possibility that he could snag the starting right tackle job.

Dylan Cook had been touted as the favorite to earn that role heading into Week 1 after an impressive five-game sample size to close the 2025 campaign, though that was before there was any indication that Jones could potentially suit up by then.

If Jones is in fact ready, that would also lessen first-round pick Max Iheanachor's chances of stepping up and securing the starting job too, though that was never the expectation for him given his rawness from a technical perspective entering the NFL despite his athletic tools.

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