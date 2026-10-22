Steelers Rule Out Two Players Early Against Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already ruled out two players for their Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Before flying over to Paris, the Steelers released their second injury report of the week and revealed that both cornerback Brandin Echols (hamstring) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) will be inactive when the teams hits the field at the Stade de France vs. New Orleans.

Echols and Skowronek have each been non-participants in practice this week, which foreshadowed their eventual absences against the Saints.

Echols suffered his injury on a Steelers punt return with under two minutes left in the first half of the team's Week 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

The 28-year-old had previously been in the concussion protocol following Pittsburgh's Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, though he was cleared in time to suit up on a short week for a Thursday Night Football bout with the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 and had been active from that point forward until suffering his hamstring injury.

Skowronek, meanwhile, sustained his injury in the first half of Pittsburgh's win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 and did not play vs. Tampa Bay.