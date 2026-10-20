PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are reuniting with an old friend. According to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo, the black and gold and bringing back wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling as they try to fill their depleted depth chart.

Valdes-Scantling spent part of the 2025 season with the Steelers, playing in five games with one start. He caught 10 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown while reconnecting with his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Aaron Rodgers.

Now, he's joining his former quarterback for one more season, and signing back to the Steelers as a mid-season savior once again. However, unlike last year, Valdes-Scantling is looking to replace two injured starters instead of walking in as the team was desperate to find anyone to produce.

The Steeles have placed wideouts Roman Wilson (finger) and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on Injured Reserve over the last two weeks. Pittman Jr. is expected to miss a significant amount of time with his injury, while Wilson is hopeful to return shortly after his four-game milestone is complete.

Ben Skowronek missed Week 5 with a calf injury. It's unknown if he'll miss more time.

Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson were both called up from the practice squad in Week 5 to fill the gaps. Neither caught a pass, with Smith playing a very limited role offensively and Johnson being a last-resort for Pittsburgh.

So, they'll try to rebuild the group moving forward, and will start with the addition of Valdes Scantling, who will now work alongside DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard and Kaden Wetjen in the wide receiver room.