Steelers Place Another Veteran Defender on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed another interior defensive lineman on the reserve/injured list.

Before heading to Paris for their Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints at the Stade de France, the Steelers announced that Sebastian Joseph-Day has landed on IR.

Joseph-Day was listed as a non-participant on the first injury report of the week with a triceps injury, and now he'll be forced to miss at least four games while he's on the mend.

As a result, the earliest Joseph-Day will be eligible to play for Pittsburgh is in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos on Black Friday.

An eight-year NFL veteran out of Rutgers who won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 alongside Jalen Ramsey, Joseph-Day signed a two-year deal worth $11 million with the Steelers this past offseason.

He had appeared in all six of the team's regular season games up to this point. Over that stretch, Joseph-Day recorded 10 tackles and a fumble recovery while playing 111 defensive snaps, which comes out to 29 percent of Pittsburgh's total defensive reps.

With Derrick Harmon already on IR due to a foot injury he suffered in Week 4, the Steelers are now down two key pieces along their defensive line.