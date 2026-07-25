Eli Heidenreich Shows Off Speed and Hands Before Steelers Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't know what they have in seventh-round rookie Eli Heidenreich yet, but they're hoping for the best.

A hometown kid who spent four years at Navy before being able to walk out onto the NFL Draft stage and hear his name called by the Steelers, in Pittsburgh, in what was one of the most special moments of the draft. Now, he must continue to create a role for himself on the roster and earn a roster spot his rookie season.

Mike McCarthy sees the upside in him, though.

"I think everybody in the room felt it. I felt it," McCarthy said on draft night. "I couldn't imagine what it would have been to walk out there like that. Just really proud of him. I think the biggest thing for me as a coach is to create opportunities for all these guys, and especially for Eli."

" Obviously, I have a lot of respect for what he's done the last four years," he also said about his skill set. "We talk about how many downs a player plays. Does he play all four downs, his ability to play multiple positions? I think Eli definitely brings that to the table. I met with Angelichio briefly earlier. I think we're going to open up the playbook a little bit."

Fans are also excited about the running back who has 4.4 speed and some of the best hands at the position. And Heidenreich gave everyone a preview of what's to come when he hits the field at Saint Vincent College in just a couple of days.

Videos of Heidenreich training before training camp hit the internet during the final weekend before report day. The rookie running back showed off his footwork, speed and incredible hands while wearing his Steelers helmet at Mount Lebanon High School, where he attended.

Ohhh yall are fucking done for…. pic.twitter.com/aI3kSaKuPs — FishBurgh (@FishKnowsBall) July 25, 2026

Heidenreich's Chances to Make The Roster

The Steelers have a bit of a logjam at running back behind Rico Dowdle and Jaylen Warren. Kaleb Johnson is entering just his second year in the league as a third-round pick, and Travis Homer was signed as a reliable veteran who can be a special teams ace. Even alongside Heidenreich, Lew Nichols was a name that impressed during camp last summer.

But Heidenreich is picking things up quickly, which should help his case.

"He's picked it up, bright," McCarthy said during rookie minicamp. "Obviously, he has an excellent skill set, and you can see the quickness that just jumps off the field at you. Yeah, he seemed very comfortable out there."

He'll need to prove his worth as a runner and receiver, but will certainly need to look good in special teams in order to make the team. Something he's likely aware of, and looks to be working on before training camp.

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