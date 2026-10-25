Steelers vs. Saints Takeaways: Pittsburgh's Getting Dangerous

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers move to 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in the last two years playing overseas.

Their 16-10 win over the New Orleans Saints was exciting from start to finish. Both sides of the ball had moments when they flashed, and moments when they struggled, and it led to a thriller in France.

Now, they head back home with the Cleveland Browns up next and a shot at first place in the AFC North.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. It's time to dive into some takeaways.

O-Line Getting So Much Better - Almost

The Steelers offensive line is finally finding its groove, and the upside is evident - and significant. This group is made up of young, high-potential players. It took some time for them to begin to click, but now that they are, it's exciting.

Mason McCormick has been the team's best offensive lineman throughout the season. The transition from the right to the left side was effortless, and the production has been there from the jump. But Troy Fautanu hasn't been as smooth.

In this game, it looked like things were finally starting to work, until it wasn't. Fautanu looked great in first half of play, keeping Chase Young under wraps and leading the way for multiple Jaylen Warren runs.

In the second half, Fautanu fell apart. Young got to Aaron Rodgers twice, and the former first-round left tackle started to slow down. Once it started, he couldn't reverse it, which has been a trend for Fautanu this season. One that needs to change.

Brock Hoffman and Max Iheanachor held their own on the right side, and it opened the gaps for Warren and Rico Dowdle to lead the way to a win.

And then, there's Zach Frazier. Not much needs to be said. Just watch.

If this line is clicking, the offense is as well. And Paris was the first time this group felt like they were headed in the right direction for most of the game. They need to finish strong, but it's a step in the right direction.

How Do You Figure Out Jalen Ramsey?

The Steelers need to figure out a plan for Jalen Ramsey. He simply can't keep up in coverage, but is a human missile when playing the run and blitzing. Against teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, he was the difference-maker because of his ability to get into the backfield and disrupt the quarterback.

Against the Saints, he was a liability.

Ramsey simply doesn't have the speed to keep up in coverage anymore. It forces him to play off the ball further than he would normally and then try to keep up with underneath routes. But as soon as a receiver makes a cut, Ramsey is a step behind, and the longer the route, the further behind he falls.

It might be impossible, but the Steelers need to figure out a plan for Ramsey. They don't have another cornerback to put in the slot, but keeping him in coverage on crucial downs doesn't work.

What will? Who knows. But the Steelers need to start thinking and stop accepting that Ramsey is just a problem against the pass.

Payton Wilson is LB1

The Steelers' best inside linebacker is Payton Wilson and it's not particularly close.

Wilson has taken a significant step forward in the last two games. He's explosive toward the ball, isn't afraid to take on a block, and is winning a lot of them, and is improving in the passing game. All around, you're seeing the development of Wilson take shape, and it's something the Steelers desperately needed.

Wilson's interception against Tyler Shough in the red zone during the third quarter might've been the play that sealed the win for the Steelers. Pittsburgh's defense needed some momentum in the second half and Wilson gave them that.

He also set up the offense for a field goal.

Wilson's emergence is exciting for Pittsburgh. This team needs a true starting inside linebacker, especially with Patrick Queen's back-and-forth play. Maybe they have one in Wilson.

Steelers' Manufactured Offense Needs to Stop

Mike McCarthy loves to try and get his guys involved. And it's almost always a mistake.

In this game, Jaylen Warren was the clear superstar for the Steelers. Which is no surprise if you've watched any Pittsburgh game this season. But time and time again, McCarthy was taking Warren off the field to try and generate plays for Rico Dowdle.

Warren finished the game 18 rushes 101 yards. Dowdle finished with nine rushes for 41 yards.

It's the same thing with DK Metcalf.

The Steelers are always trying to force the football to Metcalf, whether it's through fades during crucial third downs or in the red zone, or by designing quick passes to him with the hope he'll beat a man and make a play.

Rarely do they work. And meanwhile, Germie Bernard is sitting there with three receptions for 27 yards.

The forced touches for certain players need to end. It only costs the offense momentum and opportunity. Especially when they have stars like Bernard and Warren waiting for plays.

5-2

The Steelers head back to the United States of America with a chance to claim the top spot in the AFC North come Week 8. With a battle against the Cleveland Browns next on their schedule, this team did exactly what they needed to in Paris - win.

Now, it's about returning to a normal week and trying to get revenge against their AFC North rival. If they do, the race for the division gets more exciting, with the black and gold leading the way.