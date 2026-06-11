Steelers Make Several Roster Cuts After OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a few moves up their sleeve as they finish out the final days of OTAs.

Alongside releasing second-year offensive lineman Aiden Williams, the Steelers also cut former Pitt long snapper Cal Adomitis.

Those transactions opened up spots on the roster for defensive back Daryl Porter Jr., who spent most of his rookie season with the organization, and wide receiver Joaquin Davis.

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Daryl Porter (38) works out during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Porter's Prior Stint With Steelers

After spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at West Virginia and last three at Miami, Porter Jr. signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills last year.

He was cut at the start of training camp, however, and was subsequently signed by the Steelers in early August.

Porter Jr. posted seven tackles during the preseason, but he was released at final roster cuts. He returned to Pittsburgh after clearing waivers and resided on the team's practice squad for a majority of the campaign.

He made his regular season debut as a practice squad elevation in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions, logging a snap on defense and three on special teams.

The Steelers later released Porter Jr. following Week 17, allowing the Bills to sign him to their practice squad.

Porter Jr. inked a reserve/futures contract with Buffalo in January, though he was let go at the beginning of the month and is now back in Pittsburgh.

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Long Snapper Battle Over?

Not that there was ever a ton of doubt, but it appears the Steelers have already put an end to any sort of competition that may have emerged later this summer between Adomitis and Christian Kuntz at long snapper.

Adomitis, who was an All-American at Pitt, spent the first three years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and appeared in 49 games for them over that span.

He also suited up for nine contests with the Philadelphia Eagles last year before getting cut on December 9, opening the door for the Steelers to sign him to their practice squad to close out the campaign.

Adomitis re-upped with Pittsburgh on a futures deal in January, though Kuntz was always the clear favorite to win the job.

Kuntz, who is heading into a contract year, has played in all 85 of the Steelers' regular season games and all four of their postseason bouts since 2021.

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