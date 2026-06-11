One Trade That Could Transform Steelers Offseason

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers watched as their divisional rivals, the Cleveland Browns, swung one of the biggest trades in NFL history. The Browns shipped franchise anchor and multiple-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in return for young edge rusher Jared Verse plus a pair of draft picks.

The Steelers, alongside the rest of the AFC North, probably sent a special thank you to the Rams for getting Garrett out of the division. It also has to make the Steelers consider what they could pull off before training camp. As OTAs complete, the team's next major milestone is training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. If the Rams can pull off a blockbuster, maybe, just maybe, the Steelers can too.

With the offseason reaching another long dead period, now is the time for Steelers general manager Omar Khan to swing for the fences and make a deal that transforms the offseason and the franchise's trajectory. They can do that by targeting a player like Atlanta Falcons star offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom.

Why Lindstrom Would Transform Steelers' Offseason and Franchise

Ever since the Falcons selected Lindstrom in the first round of the 2019 draft, he's established himself as one of the best interior guards in the NFL. The 29-year-old lineman is coming off yet another Pro Bowl nod and AP All Pro selection. He allowed just one sack during the 2025 season and was called for just six penalties. Pro Football Focus rated him the second-best performing guard of the 2025 season. Across every metric, ranking and public opinion, it's clear that Lindstrom is at the top of his position right now.

The Steelers invested two of their first five draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft into offensive linemen, selecting Max Iheanachor in the first round and Gennings Dunker in the third. It would be a huge development if either could step into a starting role immediately, but the reality is that veterans Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook will start and play meaningful games. The gamble might pay off, but the sure bet is to bring in a superstar offensive lineman.

Lindstrom is that player. He's under contract through the 2028 season and counts just over $26 million against the salary cap for this year, with that figure dropping to just over $24 million for the final two seasons of the deal. The Steelers have been dishing out extension cash like crazy this offseason, so what's another large cap hit for this aggressive Pittsburgh team?

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom (63) blocks against San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Kalia Davis (right) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

What Kind of Deal Would This Take?

The short answer is that the Steelers will need to give up a considerable haul to bring in Lindstrom.

One potential option is to package one of their top young players with some draft picks to get the deal done. The Falcons have some questions surrounding their edge rushing room heading into 2026. The Steelers have plenty, and with plans to keep all three of their top outside linebackers aroud in 2026, that leaves second-year standout Jack Sawyer as a prime trade chip.

The Steelers could package Sawyer, plus some draft picks. The question is how far do they go? Would a second-round pick with Sawyer be enough? What about Sawyer plus a second-round pick and a conditional one in the following draft?

Another option is not too far off, but it's a bigger blockbuster. The Steelers have three starters on the edge, and it's still unclear how they will deploy all three with regularity. Nick Herbig just made $100 million, making Alex Highsmith the third-highest paid player at the position. What if he's the player the Falcons covet?

The Steelers have the pieces and oportunity to make a big splash before the 2026 season begins. Landing a player like Lindstrom would change the landscape of the roster for the upcoming campaign and beyond.

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