Steelers Make Several Roster Moves Before Patriots Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a slew of roster moves before their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.

Per an announcement from the Steelers, they've elevated defensive back Doneiko Slaughter and running back Travis Homer from the practice squad while placing wide receiver Max Hurleman on the practice squad/injured list.

Hurleman will not be able to practice or be elevated for a minimum of four weeks while he recovers from his injury.

With Joey Porter Jr. having been ruled out for a second-straight game, Slaughter will provide Pittsburgh with depth at cornerback once again.

The 24-year-old was also elevated for Week 1's bout with the Atlanta Falcons, and he played a total of five special teams snaps while not seeing the field on defense in what marked his regular season debut.

Homer, meanwhile, could held out on special teams as well if he is active against the Patriots.

He missed out on the 53-man roster after Eli Heidenreich secured the No. 3 running back role, and the seventh-round rookie logged three offensive snaps vs. Atlanta in addition to garnering 13 total reps on special teams.

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