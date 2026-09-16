Two Steelers Offensive Starters Suffer Injuries Before Week 2

Several key players on offense for the Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with new injuries.

On their first injury report ahead of a Week 2 matchup on the road with the New England Patriots, the Steelers listed offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (ankle) and tight end Darnell Washington (NIR/personal) as non-participants while wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was limited.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (NIR/conditioning), who was the only player listed on Pittsburgh's injury report throughout last week before being inactive for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, was also included after practicing in a limited capacity. He was no longer listed as having a back injury, however.

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs after a catch during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still Too Early for Concern with Fautanu and Pittman Jr.

With two days of practice left before the Steelers head to Gillette Stadium and take on the reigning AFC champions, it's too premature to begin speculating about Fautanu and Pittman Jr.'s availability.

In the victory over the Falcons, which marked his first NFL start at left tackle, Fautanu allowed no sacks and pressures while playing 66 of Pittsburgh's 67 offensive snaps.

He was briefly pulled off the field for a play in the fourth quarter while trainers looked at him. Fautanu only missed a single rep, though.

As for Pittman Jr., he was the team's leading receiver in his debut for the black and gold with 58 yards on three receptions.

Again, Fautanu's status against New England is still days away from being determined. Dylan Cook would likely slide over to left tackle and Max Iheanachor would start at right tackle in a world where he is ruled out, though, and the Steelers would then need to either elevate a tackle from their practice squad or make room for one on the 53-man roster in order to ensure they have enough depth at the position.

Dec 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 34-11. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Porter Jr. Continues to Work His Way Back

Porter Jr. was limited throughout last week, and that remained the case on the first report this week as well.

His contract situation and lack of an extension is going to remain a talking point, but the expectation is that he is going to play for the Steelers.

Perhaps a trade could materialize at some point, but there doesn't appear to be a ton of momentum in that regard right now.

Pittsburgh's defense played well without Porter Jr. against a Cooper Rush-led offense in Week 1, though the unit has a tougher test in front of them with Drake Maye and company this week before taking on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

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