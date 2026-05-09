Steelers Should Sign Pitt LB After Tryout

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie camp is in full swing, with nearly 40 players taking part in the festivities on Pittsburgh's Southside.

With that in mind, four of the players came into the camp quite familiar with their surroundings, as four attended the University of Pittsburgh, sharing their practice facilities with the Steelers during their time with the team.

Linebacker Brandon George, cornerback Rashad Battle, defensive end Joey Zelinsky and wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams all took the field on Day 1.

All four have a shot at the roster, but one stands out above the rest as having an interesting chance. Brandon George was a linebacker at Pitt, graduating as part of the 2025 class. Now, following one season as a reserve for the Kansas City Chiefs, George is at the Steelers rookie camp as part of his 2026 offseason.

George's NFL Pedigree

George started one season with Pitt, notching 80 tackles and forcing three fumbles in his final season at Pitt in 2024, but was not seen as a highly touted draft prospect going into the offseason. His Pro Day is where he stood out, with a 42.5 inch vertical and a 4.65 40-yard dash, George showed elite athleticism and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chiefs.

While he lacks the pedigree of an elite NFL linebacker, he was signed to the Chiefs in a special teams role and would likely occupy the same role if given a shot with the Steelers. Despite having probably the best "gunner" in the National Football League in Ben Skowronek, the overall special teams performance by the Steelers was a mixed bag.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ben Skowronek (15) tackles Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Danny Smith departed from the roster as part of the overall coaching shakeup following the resignation of Mike Tomlin, and now the special teams corps is led by NFL veteran Danny Crossman.

George's size, strength and explosiveness can project into an NFL producing player, it just has not occurred to this point. He is 25 years old, so his shot may need to come sooner rather than later.

All four of the Pitt participants are up there in age, with all of them taking more than four years to play through their collegiate careers. Both George and Battle played their entire collegiate careers at Pitt, while Williams and Zelinsky began elsewhere and transferred in.

Other interesting names at the rookie camp are Pittsburgh local Alec Tecza, high school and college teammate of seventh round pick Eli Heidenreich, as well as three punters in Ryan Stonehouse, Devin Bale and Gabe Nwosu.

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