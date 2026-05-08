Steelers Putting Together Interesting Punter Battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released the roster for rookie minicamp, and one of the main takeaways is the push they're making to drum up some competition at punter.

Among the 12 tryout players the Steelers are hosting this weekend, three of them are punters in Gabriel Nwosu, Ryan Stonehouse and Devin Hale.

Pittsburgh brought Cameron Johnston back in free agency on a one-year deal, and while he remains the favorite to win the job heading into the regular season, whoever wins the brewing competition at rookie minicamp could potentially push him for that role throughout the summer.

Sep 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse (4) punts the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Background of Rookie Minicamp Punters

Stonehouse is the most experienced of the three punters present at Steelers' rookie minicamp.

A Colorado State alum, he spent three years as the Tennessee Titans' starting punter from 2022 to 2024 and averaged 52.2 yards per attempt on 216 punts while earning second-team All-Pro honors as a rookie.

Nwosu, who has generated headlines for his massive frame at 6-foot-6 and over 300 pounds, was Penn State's punter in 2025. On 38 attempts, he averaged 46.0 yards.

As for Bale, he racked up 3.407 yards (45.4 per punt) on 75 total attempts at Arkansas between the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston (5) punts against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Could Johnston's Job Be in Trouble?

An eight-year veteran who has played in 100 career games, Johnston is still in good shape to make the Steelers' 53-man roster heading into Week 1.

He signed a three-year deal worth $9 million before the 2024 campaign with Pittsburgh, though he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 that year and lost the competition against Corliss Waitman last summer.

The Steelers clearly value what Johnston brings to the table, evidenced by their decision to give him another go, but it's not necessarily a lock that he'll beat out any of the punters at the team's rookie minicamp if they were to be signed following a strong showing over the coming days.

Johnston's contract, which is worth $1.3 million, does not include any guaranteed money according to Over the Cap. If he falters throughout training camp and the preseason in particular, there could be opening there for Stonehouse, Nwosu and/or Bale to take his role.

Just because those three punters are at rookie minicamp doesn't mean the Steelers will sign any of them, but it's definitely worth noting and keeping an eye on since the team doesn't have a second punter on their roster as of right now.

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