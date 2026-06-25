Steelers Should Trade for Dolphins All-Pro LB

Outside of safety, inside linebacker is the other position that stands out as a need for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If they're going to pull off a trade during the break between the offseason program and the start of training camp, much like they did last year by swapping Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith with the Miami Dolphins, it would make sense for the Steelers to call up their AFC counterparts once again.

A first-team All-Pro in 2025, Jordyn Brooks had a career year for the Dolphins and is poised for a huge pay day as he enters the final season of his current deal. Miami profiles as one of the worst teams in the NFL with a new regime in town that's already significantly reshaped the roster, but there's no guarantee the organization will be open to parting ways with Brooks.

The Dolphins already extended one of their star players on an expiring contract in center Aaron Brewer this offseason, and perhaps they plan on following suit with Brooks.

Pittsburgh feels like a perfect landing spot for Brooks, though, so what would it take for it to hammer out a trade with Miami?

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) reacts after play against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mapping Out a Brooks Trade and Potential Extension for Pittsburgh

Stronger against the run than in coverage with 3.5 sacks and a league-leading 183 tackles last year, Brooks would serve as the perfect compliment to Payton Wilson.

With Patrick Queen also set to reach free agency next offseason, it would make some form of sense to include him in any potential trade with the Dolphins should they have any interest in the former Pro Bowler.

Queen's had plenty of ups and downs over his two campaigns in Pittsburgh up to this point, and while it's fair to have some level of optimism that he could turn things around under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the team shouldn't have any reservations about replacing him with Brooks.

From there, the discussion would center around what type of draft pick compensation would head Miami's way. A first-rounder is out of the question, but a second-rounder or a third-rounder and fifth-rounder alongside Queen is a price tag the Steelers could feasibly meet.

Brooks would surely prefer to figure out an extension with Pittsburgh in any scenario where a trade occurs. He likely won't reset the inside linebacker market with an average annual value of over $21 million, which is where Fred Warner's contract sits, though perhaps the Steelers could hand him a four-year, $76 million pact to seal the deal.

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