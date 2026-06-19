Steelers, Jalen Carter Trade Would Change Everything

The Pittsburgh Steelers should swoop in and see what it takes to land a star defensive tackle from across the state.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles are hesitant to give Jalen Carter a big pay day while stating that they may be looking for "a little more from a player, just from a character perspective, before committing long term."

The Steelers have proven to be optimistic and willing to turn to the trade market over the past few years, acquiring the likes of DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and Michael Pittman Jr. through those means.

If Carter were to ever be made available should the Eagles make the concrete decision to not pay him, and that's a big if, it would be unwise for Pittsburgh not to check in and see what it would take to land the two-time Pro Bowler, even if it meant parting ways with its own rising talent on the interior of the defensive line.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after a sack against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Would the Steelers Ever Consider Flipping Keeanu Benton for Jalen Carter?

With two key extensions for Nick Herbig and Darnell Washington already signed, sealed and delivered this offseason, Pittsburgh's attention has now shifted to figuring out new deals for the other members of its 2023 draft class in Joey Porter Jr., Keeanu Benton and perhaps even Spencer Anderson.

Benton has been a stalwart in the trenches for the Steelers over the past three seasons, logging 123 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over 51 games (40 starts).

The soon-to-be 25-year-old is fresh off his best campaign from a pass-rushing perspective in 2025, posting career-highs in sacks (5.5) and pressures (31, per Pro Football Focus).

It appears Benton will move around the defensive line more this upcoming season in new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's system, which should provide an uptick in his opportunities to get after the quarterback in addition to easing his workload at nose tackle,

Benton's likely staring down an extension in the mid-teens or so from an average annual value perspective, though he'd immediately become the top component in any trade offer for Carter should such an opportunity materialize.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Carter dealt with shoulder issues last year that ultimately required a procedure towards the end of the season and was part of the reason why he only suited up for 11 games. There's no denying his excellence both against the pass and run, however, as he's one of the more complete defensive players across the NFL.

An elite three-tech with 13.5 sacks and 143 pressures to his name, Carter should set the market for interior defensive linemen with his next deal. Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs is the name to beat with an average annual value of $31.750 million.

It's hard to fathom Philadelphia letting Carter leave, which is why any trade speculation is extremely premature, but the Steelers could put together an enticing offer for him if they are also comfortable handing him a record-setting contract.

Benton is not close to the same level of player that Carter is. With that said, packaging him and a first-round pick, perhaps even two, could seal the deal.

Pittsburgh isn't necessarily in a spot where it could swing that trade, considering it needs all the draft assets it can accumulate for a potential move for a franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, but it's a fun hypothetical that would completely transform the team's defense. And it doesn't cost as much as you'd think for Carter, the Steelers could become the team to watch.

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