Price for Steelers’ Zach Frazier Continues to Rise

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most active teams in the NFL this offseason, but not when it comes to the trade or free agent markets. No, the Steelers have taken care of business with their own players, agreeing to reworked deals or extensions with key players like Cam Heyward, Chris Boswell, Nick Herbig and Darnell Washington.

It’s a departure from the Steelers’ normal way of operating, and it stands to reason those old ways will be further forgotten by the time the regular season rolls around. Defensive lineman Keeanu Benton is seemingly next in line for a new deal, while cornerback Joey Porter Jr. aims to reset the market when he inks his extension.

Speaking of resetting the market, the Steelers better be prepared to do that again next offseason. While the team deserves applause for locking up their 2023 draft class, the 2024 one will be just as difficult, if not harder. And that is best exemplified by the looming extension center Zach Frazier will get. Not only is he the team’s top offensive lineman and anchor, the rest of the NFL is only increasing the price the Steelers will have to pay on Frazier’s next deal.

Why the Price for Frazier Keeps Rising

You can thank two people in particular for making the pending negotiations so difficult. The first is Tyler Linderbaum, and the second is Aaron Brewer. Linderbaum broke the game when he signed an astonishing three-year, $81 million deal to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brewer didn't help things with his recent extension with the Miami Dolphins. The 28-year-old signed his own three-year, $52.5 million contract to stick with Miami through the 2029 campaign.

That puts the average annual salary range for the best centers between $17.5 and $27 million.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) pass blocks at the line of scrimmage against Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Where Does Frazier Rank Among NFL’s Best Centers?

This is where things get a bit sticky for Pittsburgh. The good news, is that Frazier is easily a top-5 center in the NFL right now. He’ll turn 25 just as the 2026 regular season begins. Funnily enough, he’ll turn 26 next summer when he potentially signs a huge deal. That’s the same age Linderbaum currently is, and Frazier might just reset the market himself during his 26th turn around the sun.

Pro Football Focus would agree. They ranked him as the sixth-best performing center during the 2025 season, and while the PFF rankings mean very little, it’s another nod to how widely recognized Frazier’s impact has become.

As Frazier enters his third year in the NFL, his stock keeps rising. At a crucial position along the offensive line, he’s already reached an elite place and he’s still improving. Combine that with the rising cost for top centers across the league, and the pending contract extension for Zach Frazier is shaping up to be a league-shifting one once completed.

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