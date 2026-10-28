Steelers Showing Interest in Colts WR Josh Downs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns in a pivotal regular season matchup. Both teams enter the contest with 5-2 records, and both are surpassing expectations in the AFC North.

It should be a fantastic battle between the Steelers and Browns, one that could be the headliner of the Week 8 regular season slate.

As the Steelers try to get their sixth win of the season and take over the division, the team is still trying to add to their offense. With multiple wide receivers sidelined with injuries, they are showing interest in one specific target. According to Jordan Schultz, the Indianapolis Colts are receiving a ton of interest in pass-catcher Josh Downs. At the top of the list, per his sources, are the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Colts WR Josh Downs has received interest from multiple AFC teams, including the Steelers," he wrote via his X account. "And while a deal is not considered likely this week, the expectation is a trade will eventually happen, per sources."

#Colts WR Josh Downs has received interest from multiple AFC teams, including the #Steelers, and while a deal is not considered likely this week, the expectation is a trade will eventually happen, per sources. pic.twitter.com/lZ5rH5YyIF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 28, 2026

Downs has requested a trade out of Indianapolis, who appear to be in the midst of a fire sale after moving Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner.

Downs Ideal Fit for Steelers

The Steelers are obviously in the market for an upgrade on offense, and Downs is an ideal target for this team. The first reason is his speed. The 25-year-old has posted multiple seasons with at least 700 receiving yards due to his quick feet. That's exactly the type of player quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs to expand the offensive production.

The second reason is that he is able to create separation due to his speed. The Steelers have had one of the worst groups of receivers in terms of creating separation, but the addition of Downs could change that. Third downs, an area where the team has struggled to convert through the air, might become that much more manageable with Downs involved.

The last reason is the contract situation. He's in the final year of his rookie contract, making just over $4 million. He'll hit free agency in the offseason, unless he inks a new deal with whatever team he's on.

For the Steelers, that means they can take a flyer with no repercussions. If Downs is a fit, they can work on a new deal in the spring. If not, they can move on when the 2026 season comes to a close.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) drops a pass Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Steelers Still A Trade Away

Even with the possible addition of Downs, the question still has to be asked if the Steelers are Super Bowl caliber? Downs solves an immediate need and gives the offense a major boost, but are all of their blatant issues resolved if they make this deal?

The unfortunate truth is the Steelers might need another trade. But for now, the attention is rightly focused on the possible acquisition of another playmaking wide receiver.