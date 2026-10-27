Steelers Should Call Colts About WR Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be buyers as the NFL Trade Deadline nears. How could they not be after jumping out to a 5-2 record and a share of the AFC North lead?

The Steelers aren't perfect, however, and there remains plenty of work for the players, the coaching staff, as well as the general manager. At the top of general manager Omar Khan's priority list is upgrading a few key positions on both sides of the ball. On offense, no position is more precious or important than wide receiver. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs more options to get the passing game going and get to the place head coach Mike McCarthy envisioned.

Luckily for the Steelers, another AFC team is operating like they are going out of business. The Indianpolis Colts are heading for another rebuild, and the latest domino to fall was sending beloved offensive guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a 2028 fifth-round draft choice. It's clear the Colts are willing to make a deal, and the Steelers need to strike while the iron is hot to upgrade their wide receiver position.

It's time the Steelers dialed up the Colts about a Josh Downs trade.

Why Downs Would Make Such a Great Fit with Steelers

The Steelers have an obvious need for more talent at the wide receiver position, but it goes beyond just adding another player without regard to what skillset they provide. A player like Downs is an ideal fit for this team's offense for multiple reasons.

The first is the way he complements the current group. DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard have plenty of positive qualities, but one area the entire depth chart has struggled is creating separation. Both in short and deep, it's been a challenge for receivers to get open, forcing Rodgers to make his passes with pinpoint accuracy.

What the team needs is someone who can separate from a defender immediately off the line of scrimmage. Josh Downs is a player who can do just that. The 25-year-old pass-catcher has eclipsed 550 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL campaigns, but it's his ability to play in the slot that should have the Steelers so intrigued.

Primarily a slot pass-catcher in Indianapolis, Downs gives the Steelers a playmaker in the middle of the field and flexibility. It allows Bernard to flex around the line of scrimmage, while also giving Roman Wilson a spot on the outside when he returns from Injured Reserve.

The second, and perhaps more important reason, that Downs fits the Steelers' needs is his speed. The scouting reports are mixed about his upside, but no one disagrees about his foot speed. The Steelers would love to add that burst to their offensive attack, and they might finally be willing to cough up some draft capital to bring Downs in.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) catches the ball against Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colts Are Willing to Deal

After trading Nelson, it sent a signal to the rest of the NFL. The Colts are trying to stockpile draft picks for their rebuilding process. If they took a day two and three pick for the team's top offensive lineman, they won't be charging a high price to offload one of their talented receivers.

Downs is now the top wide receiver on the trade block, and he's not happy with the Colts.

He's not a superstar player by any means, but he is a player with a history of producing. With more opportunity in Pittsburgh, he could give the Steelers a wide receiver group that Rodgers finally feels comfortable with and trusting in. As the Trade Deadline approaches, it's time for the Steelers to make a call and bring Downs to Pittsburgh.