Steelers Sign Young CB to Roster After Joey Porter Jr. Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a corresponding roster move after trading Joey Porter Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2028 second-round pick and conditional 2027 sixth-rounder.

Ahead of their Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, the Steelers announced that they have signed cornerback Doneiko Slaughter to their 53-man roster.

Pittsburgh has also brought running back Lew Nichols up from its practice squad for a second-straight week.

Amidst Porter Jr.'s absence for the Steelers over the first three weeks of the season prior to being dealt to the Cowboys, Slaughter was elevated from the practice squad in each instance.

As a result, Pittsburgh exhausted all of Slaughter's available elevations for the season, meaning it had to sign him to the 53-man roster if he were to play for the team again in 2026.

There wasn't room for Slaughter prior to Porter Jr.'s departure, though the former has now essentially stepped into the latter's roster spot.

Over his three contests up to this point in the season, Slaughter has posted two tackles while logging 15 snaps on special teams and none on defense.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Doneiko Slaughter (19) tackles New York Jets wide receiver Malik McClain (84) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Can Slaughter Help Steelers Moving Forward?

Because Slaughter has been active for every game this season prior to joining the 53-man spot, Pittsburgh has already telegraphed how it plans on utilizing him moving forward.

He's certainly capable of helping out on special teams, but he's never earned a single defensive snap in the regular season.

Slaughter does have some versatility on that side of the ball, however, which could come into play somewhere down the line. During the preseason, the 24-year-old ended up spending 68 reps on the outside and 29 in the slot (per Pro Football Focus).

As an undrafted rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars last preseason, Slaughter garnered 45 snaps out wide and 25 in the slot.

He is now firmly the fifth corner on the Steelers' 53-man roster behind Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Daylen Everette and Brandin Echols.

While that doesn't allow for much, if any, playing time for Slaughter, his outlook for the rest of the campaign is more promising for him now that Porter Jr. is out of the equation for as long as the organization doesn't pursue any other additions at the position, which is at least a possibility.

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