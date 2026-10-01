Traded at last. The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled the trigger on a Joey Porter Jr. trade, sending him to the Dallas Cowboys. Following the trade, Kalshi’s Super Bowl market for both the Steelers and Cowboys was updated.

The Steelers saw no movement, with their price remaining at less than 1%. Dallas did see a slight bump, jumping from 2% to 3%. At those prices, a $10 trade profits $925 if the Steelers win and $302 for the Cowboys.

Super Bowl winner - Kalshi

Dallas Cowboys 3%

Pittsburgh Steelers <1%

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Trade details

Dallas acquired Porter Jr. for a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 conditional sixth. The 2027 pick converts only if he is active for two games.

It could be a few weeks before Porter Jr. actually sees action. With his contract standoff with the Steelers, he did not participate in training camp and was on the PUP list. He’s also been dealing with a lingering back injury.

Contradictory reports, though, suggest that he may be on the active roster come Sunday when the Cowboys take on the Houston Texans.

Dallas continues defensive statement

Jerry Jones has continued to prioritize beefing up the defense after Dallas allowed the most points in the league last season at 30.1. The Cowboys have brought that total down slightly to 27.3 PPG through the first three games. However, the ceiling is much higher than that.

Dating back to last season, the Cowboys have added several notable names on defense, trading for Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary, Dee Winters, and now Joey Porter Jr. Free agency saw similar additions with Von Miller and Cobie Durant.

They doubled down on defense in the NFL Draft by selecting Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence in the first round.

Ahead of the Cowboys Week 4 game against the Houston Texans, we should get an official word on whether Porter Jr. will make his season debut or not. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST from NRG Stadium in Houston.

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