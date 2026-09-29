Joey Porter Jr. Gets Closer to Returning for Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. continues to make progress leading into the team's Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

For the second-straight day, Porter Jr. (NIR/conditioning) was listed as a full participant on the injury report after having previously been limited for the entire season up until this week.

That doesn't necessarily mean Porter Jr. is a 100 percent lock to suit up and make his season debut vs. Cleveland, but he's in a better spot to do so this week than he previously has been all year up to this point now that his back injury doesn't appear to be much of an issue.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts on the field against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Need Porter Jr. to Play

Pittsburgh's secondary held up well over the first two games of the season without Porter Jr. against the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

The same couldn't be said once there was a leap in competition in the passing game against Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the Bengals. While the Steelers came out with a 30-27 victory, they allowed Burrow to throw for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

Cincinnati has one of the more talented offenses in the NFL, but Pittsburgh's defensive performance still showed some of the cracks in its secondary.

With Asante Samuel Jr. being benched late in that contest for Daylen Everette, and with Jalen Ramsey battling through a broken wrist while Brandin Echols is in concussion protocol, the Steelers need Porter Jr. to play more than ever.

Again, it's not a lock that he will be out there, though with the steps he's made in terms of his participation in progress, there's at least some added hope that he'll ultimately take the field against the Browns in primetime this week.

Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) pass rushes at the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Trade Rumors Ramping Up?

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on September 27 that both the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys had made inquiries with Pittsburgh on Porter Jr.'s availability via trade, while speculation has begun swirling that the New York Giants could be real players for his services as well.

The trade market still doesn't appear to have kicked into full gear, and the Steelers would clearly prefer for Porter Jr. to play for them and finish out his rookie deal before revisiting his contract situation in the offseason.

If he isn't active against Cleveland and shows that his lack of an extension will continue to get in the way of him playing for Pittsburgh, however, than perhaps a trade could come together in the near future.

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