PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers needed emergency help at linebacker and made their decision.

The Steelers signed linebacker K.J. Henry to the active squad off the practice squad after they downgraded linebacker Nick Herbig to "OUT" for their Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Herbig was previously "Questionable" for this game after he missed the last two practices due to a rip and hip injury, but the Steelers recently downgraded him and he will miss the battle of the Keystone State.

This is Henry's third stint with the Steelers, previously spending time on the practice squad from Oct. 2-3, 2025, signing a reserve/futures contract on Jan. 14 and then getting waived on June 26, and signing with the practice squad on Oct. 6.

Henry played five seasons at Clemson from 2018 to 2022 and then the Washington Commanders took him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The young linebacker played 10 games as a rookie, but has only played in five games over the past three seasons, including none in 2020.

Henry also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys in 2024 and then the Cleveland Browns in 2025.

The Steelers will hope that Henry can give them help at outside linebacker, as Herbig has had a solid season so far and his presence is a big one on their defense.