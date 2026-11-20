It’s the Battle of Pennsylvania as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

It hasn’t been the season the Eagles have hoped for, as injuries and trades have decimated their roster. They’ve lost seven games in a row since starting the season 2-0, but are coming out of their bye week.

On the other hand, the Steelers won four games in a row prior to last week’s 38-18 loss at Cincinnati. They still sit at 6-3 on the season, though, and are in the playoff picture in their conference – that’s more than the Eagles can say.

The Eagles have won the last two meetings, and the Steelers haven’t won in Philadelphia since 1965 (a stretch of 11 matchups), but that could change this week.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 11 matchup with a final score prediction.

Steelers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Steelers -4.5 (-112)

Eagles +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Steelers: -220

Eagles: +180

Total

37.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Line Movement: The point spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has decreased by one point from 38.5 to 37.5.

Steelers vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Steelers vs. Eagles Prediction

The battle of Pennsylvania got flexed out of Sunday Night Football, and for good reason. I don't care that the Eagles are coming off their BYE; this is one of the worst teams in the NFL, and the fact that they had expectations heading into this season leads me to believe the locker room isn't exactly experiencing any good vibes either.

Philadelphia is now 31st in net yards per play, 29th in EPA per play, and 27th in opponent EPA per play. That makes them the only team in the league that's in the bottom six in both EPA categories.

Let's buy low on the Steelers after their bad performance against the Bengals last week. Pittsburgh leads the entire NFL in EPA per rush, and now they get to face a run defense that's 29th in opponent EPA per rush and giving up 4.1 yards per carry.

I'll lay the points with Pittsburgh.

Pick: Steelers -4.5 (-105) via DraftKings

Yeah, not even the bye week can save the Eagles in this one. Quite honestly, I’m surprised this spread isn’t bigger, as I expect the Steelers to cruise to victory in Philadelphia.

The Bengals are a much better team than the Eagles and might be underrated in the grand scheme of things. The Steelers will get back on track this week.

Final Score Prediction: Steelers 23, Eagles 13

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