There's some concern for the availability of Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE rusher Nick Herbig for the team's Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the Steelers' second injury report of the week following practice on November 19, Herbig was listed as a non-participant with a hip/ribs injury.

The 24-year-old has now missed each of Pittsburgh's first two practice sessions this week, and with game designations set to come out on November 20, Herbig's status bears watching as the team gets ready to head over to Philadelphia.

Herbig Got Banged Up vs. Cincinnati

Though he finished out the remainder of the contest and thus was not ruled out, Herbig did go down with an apparent injury during the first half of the Steelers' 38-18 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football in Week 10.

Herbig got banged up as he was attempting to tackle Bengals running back Samaje Perine from behind while Patrick Queen hit him high.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) celebrates after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, not shown, during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From there, Herbig headed to Pittsburgh's sideline and was checked out by the team's trainers before reentering the game shortly after.

He logged 40 total snaps vs. Cincinnati, with 33 coming on defense and seven on special teams (per Pro Football Focus) while posting a single tackle and a pressure.

How Steelers' Pass Rush Would Be Impacted if Herbig Can't Play vs. Eagles

Herbig, despite a fruitless outing against the Bengals, had really started to kick things into gear as a pass rusher ahead of the Steelers' Week 9 bye.

He logged five pressures (per PFF) and a sack in the team's Week 8 victory over the Cleveland Browns after having finished with five pressures and a pair of sacks in a Week 6 comeback win on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Herbig isn't active against the Eagles, T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Jack Sawyer would all be in line to play more snaps for Pittsburgh.

None of the Steelers' EDGE rushers have missed any games up to this point in the season, making it tough to pinpoint what the workload would look like in the event that Herbig doesn't suit up this week.

Herbig has logged an average of 34 defensive snaps per game this season, with 29 of those coming along the defensive line according to PFF's data.

Watt and Highsmith would likely see a larger increase in their snap count over Sawyer, but the latter has been on the field for 32 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive reps this season (up from 25 percent in 2025, per Pro Football Reference) and thus should also earn a few more opportunities if Herbig isn't out there against the Eagles.