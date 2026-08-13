Steelers Sit 14 Players in Preseason Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally playing their first game of the 2026 preseason, though they won't be at full strength.

As they gear up to take on the Green Bay Packers in their preseason opener at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers have a number of players who either entered training camp with injuries or have gone down during their stay in Latrobe thus far.

Here's where Pittsburgh stands on the injury front heading into the contest in addition to the players that will be held out.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers Injuries and Absences Leading Into Preseason Opener

As head coach Mike McCarthy alluded to earlier this week, first-round pick Max Iheanachor (upper-body) will not suit up against the Packers.

Iheanachor did take a few individual reps during practice on August 11, however, and McCarthy stated that he's "getting close", so the Arizona State product could potentially be in line to play later in the preseason.

DK Metcalf (unspecified) and Michael Pittman Jr. (right leg) both missed Pittsburgh's most recent practice. It's unclear when Metcalf suffered his injury, though Aaron Rodgers confirmed that he is currently dealing with something on that front, while Pittman Jr. appeared to suffer his injury during the team's Saturday Night Lights practice on August 8. Neither is in uniform for tonight's matchup.

Sebastian Joseph-Day (unspecified) has remained out since August 7 and is not dressed. The same goes for Brandin Echols (ankle) after he went down during a team period rep on August 6 and has yet to return to practice.

Jaquan Brisker (unspecified) also appears to be working through some sort of issue. He missed Pittsburgh's Saturday Night Lights practice but participated in some individual drills earlier this week.

Brisker is not dressed for the game as a result, and the same goes for DeShon Elliott (knee/hamstring) despite being in pads during warmups.

Elliott has been limited throughout camp after sustaining his injury in Week 8 last season, which ended his campaign.

Joey Porter Jr. (back), Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Donte Kent (knee) all opened training camp on the PUP list and have yet to be activated leading into the first game of the preseason.

Elandon Roberts, who reunited on a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on August 12, is in street clothes and won't play a day after signing.

Eli Heidenreich (hamstring) will be active as well after stating earlier in the week that he expects to play.

Rodgers is healthy and not in uniform, with the same going for T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward. Every other player of consequence looks to be dressed at the very least. It remains to be seen how many of the healthy starters log playing time, but it's certainly noteworthy that they're ready to go on the sideline.

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