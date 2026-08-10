Steelers' Michael Pittman Jr. Injured at Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most injury-riddled teams entering their final days of training camp. Unfortunately for them, there has been no reprieve as the team returns from a day off.

As Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the media ahead of a recent training camp session, one of the team's top wide receivers is now dealing with an injury that will limit him at practice.

Steelers pass-catcher Michael Pittman Jr. suffered an injury during the team's Saturday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. After going through a team drill, he walked off the field and was evaluated by the team's medical staff. He did not return to practice, and coach McCarthy shared that rookie Germie Bernard stepped up in his absence. Heading into a new week, the head coach noted that Pittman Jr. remains "banged up," but did not provide any specifics regarding the nature of the injury or how limited he would be moving forward.

"With injuries in the practice Saturday night, I thought Germie really stepped up," McCarthy stated.

Steelers Keeping Injury Updates Under Wraps

The slight mention to the injury was the most McCarthy provided on any of the team's many ailments. Rookie right tackle Max Iheanachor, for example, was supposed to return to practice this week. Instead, he was ruled out of the latest practice but given no timeline for his return.

Meanwhile, no update at all was provided on other injured players like Jaquan Brisker, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day or rookie running back Eli Heidenreich.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) and DK Metcalf (4) participate in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several Steelers Receivers Stand to Benefit From Increased Opportunity

Germie Bernard was the guy McCarthy specified, and it shouldn't be treated as an accident. The second-round pick has been solid during camp, but with the performance of players like Roman Wilson and Brandon Smith, Bernard has been overshadowed. He will assume the first-team reps forfeited by Pittman Jr., but he's not the only wide receiver who stands to benefit from an increased opportunity.

Speaking of Smith, he might have been handed another golden opportunity to impress. The 27-year-old pass-catcher has been a standout all camp long. His size and sure hands have earned him high praise across the organization, and now he could see even more targets and reps with Pittman Jr. sidelined for an undetermined amount of time.

Another is rookie Kaden Wetjen. The fourth-round pick has a roster spot seemingly secured due to his return skills, but he's failed to show that his offensive game translates to the NFL. He might receive another chance to show what he can do, however, if MPJ isn't available for parts of the final week of training camp.

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