Steelers Injuries: Michael Pittman Jr., Jaquan Brisker Join Long List

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with multiple injuries as they enter the third week of training camp. While not all appear to be long-term ailments, there are several names to pay attention to moving forward, including a number of starters.

For starters, the Steelers are still without their three PUP list players - Jalen Ramsey (knee), Joey Porter Jr. (back) and Donte Kent (knee). According to head coach Mike McCarthy, none are expected to make a return to begin Week 3, but they continue to progress with hopes of returning soon.

Right tackle Max Iheanachor is dealing with some sort of shoulder/neck injury that he suffered during a team drill. He missed the last two days of practice, and McCarthy did not give a timeline on when to expect him back.

Cornerback Brandin Echols suffered an ankle injury and is expected to miss some time as well. He was seen wearing a walking boot during the team's Saturday Night Lights practice.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive tackle Sebastian, offensive lineman Steven Jones and running back Eli Heidenreich were also sidelined for the team's final practice of the week. Heidenreich, Jones and Joseph-Day all missed multiple days in a row with injuries, but none are currently known. Brisker was new, missing the team's final practice after being active throughout the week with no signs of something popping up.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker (3) provides coverage during a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Pittman Jr. was the biggest name to end practice on the sideline during Saturday Night Lights. The veteran wide receiver walked off the field during a team drill and went over to trainers to evaluate his leg. He did not return to practice the rest of the night but only spent a few minutes with trainers before holding his helmet and spending the rest of the reps with DK Metcalf and the other wideouts off to the side.

The Steelers will host two more practices before their preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. Any player who's banged up will likely miss the game as the team looks to keep players healthy heading into the regular season. That's even more likely for players like Joseph-Day, Pittman Jr. and Brisker who would likely be sidelined for precautionary reasons even if they return beforehand.

As of now, none of the new injuries are considered serious. However, don't expect anyone to be rushed back onto the field as health remains the team's top priority. With most of these names being starters or key role players, the Steelers will take things slow, keeping most of these players sidelined for the next few practices.

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