Steelers Should Stay Away From Hometown Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers already brought in one hometown safety this offseason with the signing of Jaquan Brisker, and another could be on the horizon if they plan on adding veteran depth at the position.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, Jordan Whitehead has been cleared to continue his NFL career after undergoing neck surgery he underwent in 2025 following a car accident.

Veteran S Jordan Whitehead has been fully cleared to resume his football career post-neck surgery by Alex Vaccaro, his surgeon and the #Eagles’ spine specialist. Whitehead had recent workouts with the #Colts and #Texans and is expected to meet with more teams soon. pic.twitter.com/gqwX8QfNqT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 20, 2026

Garofolo added that Whitehead recently worked out for a pair of AFC South teams in the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans and will have more on the way, which potentially could include Pittsburgh.

With their lack of quality options behind Brisker and DeShon Elliott, is a pursuit of Whitehead in the cards?

Does Whitehead Make Sense for Steelers?

A native of Pittsburgh who attended Central Valley High School and went on to play at Pitt, Whitehead was a fourth-round selection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.

Alongside current Steeler Jamel Dean, Whitehead was a member of Tampa Bay's secondary when they won Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

He later signed a two-year deal with the New York Jets ahead of the 2022 campaign and intercepted Kenny Pickett's first career pass for Pittsburgh in Week 4 that year.

Whitehead was also Aaron Rodgers' teammate in 2023, though the four-time MVP only played four snaps that season before suffering an Achilles injury.

He then returned to the Buccaneers for the 2024 season before sustaining his neck injury, forcing him to miss all of 2025.

Now that Whitehead is set to return, however, he joins a list of free agent safeties that also includes Jimmie Ward, Donovan Wilson and Xavier Woods, among others.

Dec 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead (3) defends during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Brisker and Elliott both being at their best in the box and around the line of scrimmage as good run defenders who are a bit hit-or-miss in coverage, especially deep, Pittsburgh attempted to complement its starting duo by signing Darnell Savage to a one-year deal.

While Savage is the antithesis of Brisker and Elliott in that he's versatile and a rangy athlete who can play over the top if needed. With that being said, however, the former first-round pick has regressed rather significantly and isn't exactly No. 3 safety material.

Seventh-round pick Robert Spears-Jennings is another fantastic athlete in the room who simply needs a lot of work before he can be trusted in coverage, and Sebastian Castro fits into the same sort of mold as Brisker and Elliott in terms of being an aggressive and physical run defender while not having nearly the same capabilities in coverage.

For that reason, adding another veteran to the group who can be trusted with playing somewhere in the range of roughly 30 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps behind Brisker, Elliott and perhaps Jalen Ramsey is imperative.

Whitehead has spent a significant amount of time both in the box and as a free safety throughout his career while also mixing in some slot corner reps, speaking to his versatility.

His strengths lay in his run defense over his coverage ability, similar to Brisker and Elliott, though he was still athletic enough to hold his own and be effective in the latter category.

The concern, obviously, is whether or not he'll be able to return to form and stay healthy coming off a major injury. Whitehead wasn't quite as impactful for the Buccaneers in 2024 as he had been with the Jets or his prior stint in Tampa Bay, and it's hard to imagine him bouncing all the way back in 2026.

There are too many questions with Whitehead for Pittsburgh to feel comfortable having him fill a sizable role this upcoming season, and the organization would likely be better off turning to one of the other veterans on the open market.

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