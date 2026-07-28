Steelers' Jalen Ramsey Suffers Knee Injury Before Training Camp

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their top defenders to begin training camp.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan took the podium to address the media for the first time during the 2026 season. In his opening remarks, he shared a few surprising injury updates.

One of the biggest was the announcement that defensive back Jalen Ramsey is beginning camp on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP). Ramsey is dealing with a knee injury he suffered during minicamp and will be out a few weeks. The good news for Ramsey and the Steelers is that the injury will not require surgery.

"Jalen Ramsey will also start on PUP," Khan stated. "Jalen had an injury he suffered during the minicamp. He's recovering. Just probably be a couple weeks if I had to guess on his return."

What This Means for Steelers

The loss of Ramsey to start training camp is a big loss, but the team doesn't appear worried. Khan stressed that the organization does not view this as a long-term injury, but they are trying to "be smart about it."

That probably means Ramsey will miss the first two weeks of training camp, and that's going to hurt both sides of the ball.

On defense, it forces new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to adjust before he can even begin. As he tries to implement his own take on the 3-4 defense, Ramsey figures to start in the slot and be a prominent piece of this unit. Now, they will be a man down as they try to install a brand new defensive system.

This also hurts the team offensively. Rookie Germie Bernard is expected to be the starting wide receiver in the slot, and he figured to match up heavily against Ramsey. The Steelers hoped it would be a trial by fire way of learning for the team's second-round pick, but now that will be delayed.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates 29-24 against Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who Will Step Up Without Ramsey?

With Ramsey sidelined, Brandin Echols steps up as the starter at nickel. Behind him, however, it becomes a fun competition. The Steelers drafted Daylen Everette in the third round of the most recent draft. He comes with a ton of speed and potential, and he might see increased reps with Ramsey out.

Some other names to watch are Donte Kent, provided he comes off the PUP List in a timely manner, as well as rookies Doneiko Slaughter and Ahmari Harvey.

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