In one of the craziest weeks in franchise history, no one would have been flabbergasted if the Pittsburgh Steelers came out against the 8-2 Denver Broncos and were completely flat.

The opposite ended up being true, though, as the Steelers appeared to rally around all of the adversity stemming from Aaron Rodgers' benching, fiery "The Pat McAfee Show" appearance and subsequent release en route to a blowout 27-5 victory over Denver in the rain at Acrisure Stadium.

As head coach Mike McCarthy and Pittsburgh get back into the win column while moving to 7-4, here are our winners and losers from the contest.

Winner: Jalen Ramsey

Every now and again, Ramsey turns back the clock and reminds the Steelers that he's a likely Hall of Famer.

The 31-year-old was among the brightest stars on Pittsburgh's defense in what was a dominant outing for the entire unit, recording a 36-yard pick-six with under two minutes in the second quarter while allowing just 21 yards in coverage (per Pro Football Focus) to go with two passes defended as well.

Nov 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig (51) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Nick Herbig

After missing the Steelers' Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with rib/hips injuries, Herbig came back with a vengeance vs. Denver.

The 24-year-old not only recorded a sack, his fourth of the season, but he also was flying around the field while making plays against the run too.

That led to Herbig finishing with four total tackles, which were his most in a single game since Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winner: Daylen Everette

Everette's performance in this contest was his most impressive up to this point in his rookie season.

A third-round pick out of Georgia who's been thrown into a larger role than expected coming into the season after Joey Porter Jr.'s holdout and subsequent trade to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, Everette allowed 33 yards in coverage (per PFF) against Bo Nix and company while notching an interception in the fourth quarter as well as three passes defended.

Nov 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (13) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Rico Dowdle

Dowdle did commit the only turnover of the game for Pittsburgh with a fumble late in the third quarter.

Outside of that isolated slip-up, however, he was rather fantastic. On 11 carries, Dowdle ran for 71 yards and helped the Steelers control the tempo of the contest on a day where Jaylen Warren couldn't really get anything going (46 yards on 20 carries).

Loser: Jaquan Brisker

Brisker's tackling woes remain a major issue for the Pittsburgh native.

He missed two on the day, marking the third time he's missed multiple tackles in a game this season (per PFF).

Brisker was better in coverage against Denver than he had been in recent weeks, but his struggles as a whole are still apparent.

Nov 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Payton Wilson

WIlson bounced back from a rough outing in Week 10 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals by turning in a strong performance against the Eagles, and he followed suit against the Broncos.

The 26-year-old did not miss a single tackle while giving up 24 yards in coverage (per PFF), and he led Pittsburgh in total tackles with eight, one of which went for a loss.

Winner: Patrick Queen

Queen continues to thrive in the middle of the Steelers' defense after a slow start to the season.

He didn't allow any yards in coverage for a second-straight week while not missing a tackle for the fourth-consecutive contest (per PFF) all while putting up five tackles, with one going for a loss.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Spencer Anderson (74) takes the field to play the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winner: Spencer Anderson

Anderson's return to the starting lineup at left guard vs. Philadelphia after Mason McCormick was placed on the reserve/injured list with an ankle injury didn't go well.

Like just about the entire team, however, he completely flipped the script and had a fantastic game against the Broncos both in terms of opening up rushing lanes while not allowing a pressure in pass protection (per PFF).