Marquez Valdes-Scantling Has New Steelers Jersey Number

Marquez Valdes-Scantling will don a new jersey number in his second stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Valdes-Scantling, who signed to the Steelers' practice squad this week after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers on October 17, is set to wear No. 83 for the black and gold.

Last time around in 2025, Valdes-Scantling wore No. 11 for Pittsburgh. Connor Heyward had been using No. 83 at the time, though he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent this past March.

Robert Tonyan took that number in the offseason, but he switched to No. 85 ahead of the regular season, allowing Valdes-Scantling to claim it upon returning to the Steelers.

Most Notable Steelers Players to Wear No. 83

In terms of the 21st century, tight end Heath Miller is by far the most prominent player to wear No. 83 in Pittsburgh.

Nov 9, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller (83) during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field. The Steelers defeated the Broncos 28-10. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion for the Steelers, Miller used the number for his entire 11-year run with the franchise from 2005 to 2015.

Over that span, Miller racked up 6,569 yards and 45 touchdowns on 592 receptions in 168 games.

He isn't the only notable pass catcher to wear No. 83 for Pittsburgh, though, as wide receiver Louis Lipps also did so from 1984 to 1991.

A two-time Pro Bowler and the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year during his eight seasons with the Steelers, Lipps recorded 6,018 yards and 39 touchdowns across 108 contests with the franchise.

What Should Steelers Expect from MVS?

Valdes-Scantling's history with Aaron Rodgers is the clear driving factor behind his reunion with Pittsburgh, as it was when he first signed with the team last season.

The two played together for the Green Bay Packers from 2018 to 2021, during which they generated a strong connection as Valdes-Scantling posted a total of 2,153 yards and 11 touchdowns while Rodgers won two MVPs over that stretch.

Valdes-Scantling went on to sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2022 campaign and won two Super Bowls with them.

The 32-year-old has since bounced around between the Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Chargers in addition to the Steelers from 2024 on.

In his five games for Pittsburgh in 2025, Valdes-Scantling played 198 offensive snaps and had 10 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown over 21 targets.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) on the reserve/injured list, Valdes-Scantling is a prime candidate to be elevated from the practice squad over the next few weeks given the Steelers' lack of depth at receiver.

The team brought up Brandon Smith and Brandon Johnson from the practice squad ahead of their Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though it's reasonable to assume Valdes-Scantling will get the nod over at least one (if not both) in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints and beyond.

At this stage of his career, Valdes-Scantling isn't much more than a one-trick pony as a big-bodied deep threat at 6-foot-4.

Still, he offers plenty of experience, and his rapport with Rodgers holds a ton of weight too.

It doesn't hurt that Mike McCarthy was Valdes-Scantling's head coach for the first 12 games of his rookie year with the Packers in 2018 before being fired, either.