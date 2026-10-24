Steelers Get Starting Safety Back From IR

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense just got one of their best players back for the first time in 2026.

The Steelers announced that they activated safety DeShon Elliott off injured reserve.

"He's pretty juiced up about this," linebacker Patrick Queen said about Elliott returning.

Elliott coming off injured reserve means that he can play in the Steelers' Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France, another big-time matchup.

With 11 games remaining in the season, the Steelers have bolstered their postseason chances with Elliott back on the field.

Why Elliott's Return for Steelers is So Important

The Steelers haven't had Elliott on the field for them in almost a year, last playing vs. the Green Bay Packers in a 35-25 Week 8 loss at Acrisure Stadium, before suffering a lower-body injury.

Pittsburgh hoped to get Elliott back for the playoffs, but he wasn't ready, and then he only appeared in one preseason game before they placed him on the IR.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) is carted off after a third quarter injury against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elliott's been a difference maker for the Steelers when healthy, with 146 tackles (92 solo), five tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, eight passes defended, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 19 starts and 20 games in 2024 and 2025.

He has the ability to change a game with one play and can make the Steelers' defense much more versatile going forward.

The Steelers have won games this season with their defense, especially 20-13 over the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium in Week 1 and 26-19 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Week 6.

Elliott's return could continue that trend going and help the offense get going as a result.

What Elliott's Return Means for Steelers

The Steelers cut safety Rashawn Jenkins on Oct. 21, meaning he won't be joining the team plane to Paris or be on the active roster either.

Jenkins, who struggled in his six games with the Steelers this season, lost his place to 2026 seventh-round draft pick Robert Spears-Jennings, a bad sign for the 32-year-old veteran.

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman (1) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (28) in the first quarter preseason game at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy hinted that Elliott could return and that he was working hard during practice to come back for this game.

"It definitely would be huge for him to play again, especially Sunday against the Saints," McCarthy told reporters in Paris. "It’s been a long road back, but he’s a big part of what we’re about in Pittsburgh."

The Steelers have three safeties now with Elliott back, which includes Jaquan Brisker and Spears-Jennings.

Brisker has started all six games for the Steelers, with 41 tackles (20 solo), three passes defended and an interception in the win over the Falcons.