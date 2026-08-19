Steelers Have Strong Thoughts About Will Howard

PITTSBURGH -- Maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't already looking past Will Howard. Maybe, they believe he has the talent to become something special, just like head coach Mike McCarthy said all offseason.

Maybe, the excitement of Drew Allar, and the resurgence of Mason Rudolph has made those on the outside pinpoint a quarterback who must leave to make room for other positions. But maybe that's not how the Steelers and McCarthy feel.

There's now this notion that the Steelers aren't going to keep Howard because he's the odd man out. NFL insider Jason La Canfora doesn't see Pittsburgh feeling the same way.

"Steelers rookie quarterback Drew Allar is getting plenty of accolades for his showing in his first preseason game," La Canfora writes. "He looked great, while few are talking about how comfortable and productive second-year QB Will Howard looked. The Steelers might actually have the deepest quarterback room in the league. Putting either young QB on the practice squad would be far too dangerous if they put up another outing like the opener. Head Coach Mike McCarthy was raving about Howard throughout the offseason. ‘He loves that kid,’ one team source told me."

McCarthy has raved about Howard since before he even met him. He declared that he has NFL-starter potential during the offseason, and through one preseason game, Howard has answered the questions the Steelers have had about him.

"I just remember the first time I sat down with Will [Howard], shortly after I got the job. I think he's clearly done everything that's been asked of him," McCarthy said. "He's changed his body. I think when he left here at that time, came back for offseason program, you could see the effects of the training and then took another step in the five weeks off. So, I think he's very athletic. There's a lot there to work with. Football comes very natural to him, so he's definitely grown a lot and he'll continue to grow. I just think the experience of having two veteran quarterbacks in the room, with Aaron [Rodgers] and Mason [Rudolph] and he's got some other experience surrounding him too, that obviously we're sharing."

Howard Isn't Leaving?

Don't rule out Howard just yet. There's a growing sense that four quarterbacks will make the Steelers' roster, and while Drew Allar is the player McCarthy drafted, Howard continues to be an impressive young talent that the head coach can work with.

Options in 2027 are key for the Steelers as they try to find their next franchise quarterback. Allar may look impressive, but no one is certain he'll work out just yet. Same with Howard. So, the answer seems to be keeping both.

Maybe the Steelers do love Howard, though. And until they hand the keys to someone else in 2027, don't rule out the second-year passer becoming "the guy" for Pittsburgh once Aaron Rodgers retires.

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