Steelers Training Camp Takeaways: Will Howard Doesn't Look the Part

On an injury-filled day for the Pittsburgh Steelers, there were plenty of takeaways from what happened on the field.

As the Steelers continued their training camp run at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, the offense generally seemed to lag behind the defense in 1-on-1 and 11-on-11 drills. It wasn't all bad on that side of the ball, however.

With that, here are the three main takeaways from Pittsburgh's most recent summer practice.

Will Howard's Inconsistencies

Howard wasn't exactly inaccurate from a completion standpoint or inefficient in either individual drills or during team periods.

Still, the 24-year-old just didn't look right. The ball wasn't super tight coming out of his hands, and his placement on throws longer than five yards left a bit to be desired.

Does Howard offer more as Pittsburgh's backup than Mason Rudolph? The answer unequoivically remains yes, as he has two more years left on his rookie contract after this season and provides far more upside.

Watching him up close, though, it was hard not to feel discouraged by where he stands in his development. Howard's mechanics didn't look awry, but rather the way the ball flew out of his hands wasn't quite up to par with his position mates.

The preseason, of course, will act as the true test for Howard, as he'll get a chance to prove himself against an opposing defense for the first time in his NFL career.

For now, though, some skepticism is settling in.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) participates in a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Defensive Line Considerably Outperformed the Offensive Line

Whether it was in 1-on-1 or 11-on-11 drills, Pittsburgh's defensive front got the better of the team's offensive line consistently.

Whether it was T.J. Watt bending around the edge and beating Dylan Cook, Derrick Harmon winning with power or Kevin Jobity Jr. pulling off a swim move and beating Gennings Dunker, the offensive line simply didn't hold up well in pass blocking scenarios.

All four of the Steelers' quarterbacks faced constant pressure in team periods, and the offense never got the chance to click on all cylinders as a result.

Broderick Jones was among the most notable offensive linemen who struggled for the Steelers on the day, raising some questions about his readiness as he continues recovering from a significant neck injury.

Max Iheanachor's absence from a majority of practice may have played a part in the unit's shortcomings, though it was still a worrying day for the offensive line and vice versa for the defensive line.

Steelers Have Some Sleepers at WR

Pittsburgh's wide receiver corps of DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard, Ben Skowronek and Kaden Wetjen would seem all but set, with little room for any other players at the position to make up enough ground to the point that they have a chance of sneaking onto the 53-man roster.

At the very least, however, the Steelers have a couple of names that popped in practice with Max Hurleman and Brandon Smith.

Hurleman, during individual drills in particular, showed why he's been such a training camp and preseason darling in the past with how quick and fluid he is as an athlete. He also made a nice play to strip Roman Wilson of the ball at the end of a kick return.

Smith also looks the part as a bigger-bodied receiver at 6-foot-2 who is a surprisingly good athlete for his size. He caught everything that came his way and continued to build on what's already been a strong camp for him thus far.

It's going to be incredibly tough for either to make the 53-man roster, as previously mentioned, though they've both received second-team reps and are at least making things a little more interesting than initially expected.

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