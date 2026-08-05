Steelers Training Camp Winners and Losers: Pads Are On

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have completed two padded practices as they work through the second week of training camp under head coach Mike McCarthy.

It's been a radically different Steelers training camp, filled with less overall physicality in favor of more position drills and applied intensity. When there are team periods, they are quick and often repetitive in the plays they are running. A recent padded practice was heavily focused on red zone work, for example.

All that said, drawing conclusions this soon would be irresponsible, but there are some clear winners and losers that stick out as the Steelers move through padded practices.

Winners

Roman Wilson - Aaron Rodgers' New Trusted Target

Maybe it was just a matter of time for wide receiver Roman Wilson. After missing the entirety of his rookie year and being an afterthought in 2025, he suddenly looks like a huge piece of the puzzle on offense. He's securely working as the third wide receiver, joining DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. with the first-team offense.

Asante Samuel Jr - New CB2?

The fact that Asante Samuel Jr. is able to play in the NFL again is a beautiful story. What makes it even sweeter is just how great he's looked in his first training camp with Pittsburgh. He looks fast, has made plays on the ball, locked down top receivers and has eased the pain of having top defensive backs Joey Porter Jr. and Jalen Ramsey out with injuries.

He's been so good, in fact, that there might be a competition developing for the second starting cornerback.

Max Iheanachor - Rising Star at Camp

The recent first-round pick was supposed to be a long-term project, but he's played like a long-term starter at training camp so far. Going up against any of the top edge rushers and defensive linemen, Iheanachor looks polished. He consistently wins reps in one-on-one drills, and when he works with the first-team offense, he is often the best-looking player along the line.

It's way sooner than expected, but Iheanachor is giving the Steelers a legitimate case to be the starter at right tackle in the regular season.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor (71) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losers

Dylan Cook - Losing Grip on RT1

As Iheanachor's star has risen, Dylan Cook's has plummeted. To his credit, he's looked decent. This is more a testament to just how impressive Iheanachor has been so far. When Cook is in at the right tackle position, he looks less fluid and sure of himself compared to the left side. He still has plenty of time to turn things around, but he's quickly gone from unquestioned starter to potential backup.

JJ Galbreath - From Roster Hopeful to Easy Cut Candidate

JJ Galbreath really impressed as a rookie last season, earning him a place on the practice squad. This year, that feels like a long shot. He's been unimpressive in individual drills, dropping passes and looking average in his route running. He also has failed to show off the strength and run-blocking that is required of the third tight end on the roster. It would have been nice to have a young and rising player behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, but it's unlikely to be Galbreath in 2026.

Jack Sawyer - Waiting for that Sophomore Year Leap

Jack Sawyer was a top name to watch entering camp, as he looked to set the tone after a strong rookie season. Instead, he's appeared overmatched to begin camp. His pass rush reps have been pedestrian, which is especially concerning after his inability to get after the quarterback in 2025.

What's really caught my attention is the number of times he's gone one-on-one with Iheanachor and been served his lunch. The two have gone at it through the first two weeks at camp, and the tally is clearly in Iheanachor's favor. That is a matchup that Sawyer should hold the advantage, and the fact that he can't accomplish that might signal he will remain as a backup and nothing more, for the coming season.

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