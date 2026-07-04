Steelers' Troy Fautanu Makes Major Life Announcement

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers star left tackle Troy Fautanu is getting married. The third-year offensive lineman shared the news with fans on social media, announcing he proposed to his now fiance during the summer break.

Fautanu, like the rest of the Steelers' roster, is waiting for training camp. During the six-week break, many of them go on vacation, celebrate things like weddings and life milestones, and for Fautanu, celebrate love.

Congratulations to Troy and Carys Zayda on their engagement.

Fautanu announced the news personally by sharing a picture of Zayda on his Instagram story and writing, "I did something ya'll."

Major Year for Fautanu

Getting engaged probably tops the list for Fautanu, but it's only the beginning for the Steelers' superstar. The former first-round pick is entering his third season in the league and is changing positions. After starting all of last season at right tackle, Fautanu is moving to the left side, beginning his career as the blindside protector for Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh quarterback room.

Fautanu played the left side during his college years at Washington, but quarterback Michael Penix was a lefty, so Pittsburgh believed he would work as a right tackle. With Broderick Jones dealing with injuries and his future uncertain, the team decided to move him to the left side, along with guard Mason McCormick, who played right guard his first two seasons.

"... If you work hard enough at something, you have enough reps, you're going to get good at it. So obviously I played right for two years and thousands and thousands of reps doing that. I got really comfortable there, but if I'm being asked to move to the left, then I can do it," Fautanu said during OTAs about switching sides.

Fautanu admitted things were a little "rusty" during his first days at the position, but was excited to switch sides. And the Steelers will need him to succeed.

If he does, he's starring down a massive contract extension in the next two years. Chances are, the Steelers lock him up with a fifth-year option next offseason, but after that, if everything goes well, Fautanu could be the next highest-paid left tackle in the NFL.

Jul 28, 2024; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is a huge season for the Steelers. Rodgers is on the final year of his deal and said he's retiring after the season. Mike McCarthy was hired to improve the offense and keep the team competitive, and behind Fautanu and the rest of the offensive line, they're looking to make this group one of the best in the NFL in 2026.

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