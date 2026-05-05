Steelers Could Move Troy Fautanu to New Position

After selecting Max Iheanachor in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers might make some changes to their alignment along the offensive line.

On the "#1 Cochran Sports Showdown", the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo stated that because Iheanachor is likely to stick at right tackle, which he played at Arizona State, the Steelers could then slide Troy Fautanu over to the left side of the line.

"Keep him on the right side, and I think that means Troy Fautanu is gonna be your starting left tackle, or your starting left guard," Fittipaldo said. "They've got some options here as spring ball continues. It's a possibility."

Regarding a potential move to guard, Fittipaldo referenced the fact that some around the NFL believed Fautanu was better suited to play inside rather than at tackle when he entered the 2024 NFL Draft.

"The whole thing about Fautanu, even when he came into the NFL, talent evaluators thought he might be a better guard someday than a tackle," Fittipaldo said. "The Steelers might want to find that out."

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) pass blocks against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Fautanu's Prior Experience at Guard

Of Fautanu's 31 starts throughout his collegiate career at Washington, two of them came at left guard. In those two contests, according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a combined two pressures in pass protection.

Fautanu's snap count at left guard for the Huskies was just 100, meaning he hasn't picked up loads of experience at the position, but he possesses the necessary athletic traits, motor and hands to excel there if Pittsburgh decides that is what's best for the team moving forward.

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (76) pass blocks against Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright (91) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What is the Best Position for Fautanu?

The 2024 first-round pick, after missing all but one game as a rookie due to a knee injury, gave up just two sacks this past season and instilled a ton of confidence in the Steelers that he could be a franchise-level tackle.

Due to his success at Washington playing left tackle, even though he has yet to play there at the NFL level, Pittsburgh has every reason to believe Fautanu's game will translate back to the position if that's his long-term home with Iheanachor taking over at right tackle.

Fautanu's flexibility is a huge asset for the Steelers, and he'd slot in as a valuable piece of their offensive line at guard if that's ultimately the move.

The team's best course of action, though, would be to slot Fautanu in at left tackle and have Dylan Cook or Broderick Jones (if healthy) battle it out at right tackle if it's determined that Iheanachor won't be ready to start by the time Week 1 rolls around.

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