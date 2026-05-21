Steelers' Will Howard Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Return

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got their quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but before the 42-year-old signed, all eyes were on Will Howard and the second-year QBs opportunity to grow into a bigger role.

That won't happen this year, but Howard is thrilled for the chance to work with Rodgers again. After Rodgers signed, Howard moved into the backup job and will be given an upper-hand to keep that role heading into the season.

He thrilled for Rodgers to return, though. He's excited to work with the future Hall of Famer, and he understands that what's best for him now is to learn from Rodgers and prepare for his chance, even if that's now next season.

"None of us really knew, I think everyone had a little feeling and I had a feeling that he was probably going to come back, just knowing the competitor and the person that he is. And I was excited," Howard said, "because we really developed a special friendship, I felt like, last year, and to be able to have another year with him and to learn from him, for him to continue to pour into Drew [Allar] and also me, is just an unbelievable opportunity for me as a young player in this league to learn from one of the legends that's been doing it for a long time. So, I'm excited. I just want to soak up everything I can. Take advantage of my opportunities when they're there and just be the best version of myself every day."

Howard's Future is Bright

The Steelers bumped Howard into the QB2 role as soon as OTAs started and have made it known that it's because he's a promising young player with a lot of upside. They truly feel he could be the future of the position and are going to prepare him as such.

Now, that doesn't rule out the team drafting a quarterback next year as well. They selected Drew Allar in this year's draft because they believe adding a QB every offseason until they find their next franchise passer is key to finding that franchise passer.

Howard is going to have competition, and that competition may be a first or second-round NFL Draft pick. But he'll have two years of preparation under his belt, both with Rodgers, and a year with McCarthy.

It may work out for the best for the former sixth-round pick, and he knows how much having Rodgers in his corner helps his long-term success in the NFL.

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