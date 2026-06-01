Steelers' Will Howard Reacts to Myles Garrett Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers watched the biggest name, and their biggest rival, leave the AFC North as Myles Garrett was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams.

The news shocked the NFL world, and certainly has an impact on the Steelers moving into 2026. Without Garrett, the Browns' defense probably takes a step backward, and even with the addition of Jared Verse, Cleveland is without the reigning two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

That's exciting news for the Steelers, and quarterback Will Howard knows it. Speaking at his local charity event at the Bob O'Connor Golf Course, Howard reacted to the Garrett trade, and laughed about how his team just got a boost this offseason.

"Not bad for us. We don't have to play that beast twice every year," Howard said. "But they're bringing in a great player in Jared Verse, so it's going to create more challenges. But just looking at it, yeah, it'll be nice to not have to play that dude twice a year."

We don’t have to play that beast#Steelers QB Will Howard at a Golf With Us event partnered with the Boys and Girls Club at the Bob O’Connor GC on the Myles Garrett trade pic.twitter.com/gZCR4U1iKj — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) June 1, 2026

Howard, and all of the other AFC North quarterbacks, have to be thrilled. Garrett was easily the best defensive player in the NFL and is coming off a season where he set the single season sack record. Still not 30-years-old, it's hard to imagine where Garrett can go from here, but the NFC West will need to find that out - not the Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

What Garrett's Move Does for Steelers?

For one, Garrett being traded out of the AFC North means that we can finally end the Garrett versus T.J. Watt debates that happen every time the two teams play. It also means that a player who constantly added fuel to the fire in the rivalry is gone. But that's probably a good thing.

While teams love some added motivation, Garrett has a tendency to back up his talk on the football field. And against the Steelers, he's accumulated 13 sacks throughout his career. While he didn't have one last year, he had four the year prior and three the year before that.

So, Pittsburgh is pretty thankful he's gone. It also makes the Browns an easier opponent, which should boost the Steelers' potential to win the AFC North. The more divisional games you win, the better your odds of winning the division.

Cleveland was never their biggest hurdle, but they're never easy, either. Without Garrett, maybe they get easier.

And for the QBs, well, Howard will never have to play Garrett in a Browns uniform. That's big news for the second-year passer out of Ohio State.

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