There's Only One Way Will Howard or Drew Allar Start for Steelers

There's likely only one way either Will Howard or Drew Allar could play over Aaron Rodgers for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026.

In an Asked and Answered post, Steelers.com's Bob Labriola stated that he believes an injury to Rodgers is the lone scenario in which either of the team's young signal callers could start this upcoming season.

"It's my opinion that the only way either Drew Allar or Will Howard overtake Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback this season would be because of injuries," Labriola wrote.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Who Would Play in That Situation?

Assuming Mason Rudolph is either traded or released at or ahead of final roster cuts in late August, it's Howard that would be in the driver's seat to relieve Rodgers if he goes down with an injury for any period of time.

The Steelers' coaching staff has been complementary of Howard throughout the entire offseason, and he's simply better suited to be thrust into action over Allar.

Though Howard has never taken any reps against an opposing defense at the NFL level, largely due to a hand injury he suffered during training camp last summer that kept him out for the entire preseason, he has the poise and mental makeup to suitably run Mike McCarthy's offense.

Allar, on the other hand, is a long-term developmental project for Pittsburgh. The third-round pick is being built from the ground up mechanically and fundamentally following his collegiate career at Penn State, and it would be unfair to expect him to contribute as a rookie due to how much refinement he needs.

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) drops back in the pocket during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Is There Any Other Outcome Where Howard or Allar Could Play in 2026?

In what Rodgers has said will be his final season before retiring, benching him is a "break glass in case of emergency" outcome for Pittsburgh.

It would take the 42-year-old regressing to a point of no return for McCarthy and the Steelers to even consider taking that course of action, and even then they might not do so during the future Hall of Famer's farewell tour.

The only other situation where Howard and/or Allar garner regular season snaps would be if the wheels fall off for Pittsburgh and it is far out of playoff contention in the final weeks of the year. At that point, perhaps a conversation is had with Rodgers about handing the reins over to the young guys and allowing the team to see what they have before potentially selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

That's not a particularly probable result, though, and Labriola is likely correct in asserting that an injury to Rodgers is the only world in which Howard or Allar log any sort of meaningful reps.

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