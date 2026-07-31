Steelers Work Out Former Browns Safety

The Pittsburgh Steelers are showing interest in yet another veteran safety after their first couple of training camp practices.

As noted by PennLive's Nick Farabaugh, the Steelers hosted Rayshawn Jenkins for a tryout after having previously brought in Jordan Whitehead for a visit.

Pittsburgh's safety depth, or a lack thereof, has been one of the main talking points surrounding the team in the latter stages of the offseason.

It's not guaranteed that the Steelers will end up signing Jenkins or another option at the position such as Whitehead, but the fact that they're actively seeking out reinforcements suggests they're in the market for an upgrade.

Oct 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins (5) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Jenkins Could Potentially Fit in Pittsburgh

The Steelers have a quality starting duo at safety in DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker, representing quite the departure from where they stood in 2025.

Elliott only played in five games after suffering an MCL sprain in Week 1 and later hyperextending his knee as well as tearing his hamstring during Week 8.

As a result, Pittsburgh had to move Jalen Ramsey from cornerback to safety in Week 9. The team also worked through a lengthy rotation of Kyle Dugger, Chuck Clark, Jabrill Peppers and Juan Thornhill throughout the season, none of whom rose to the occasion.

Brisker was brought in on a one-year, $5.5 million deal in March to help curb the Steelers' issues at the position. He was expected to command a multi-year deal upon entering free agency, though his worrying history of concussions leaves some serious questions about his future in the NFL.

Still, he's a low-risk, high-reward signing considering he was a quality starter for the Chicago Bears when healthy. Elliott comes with some clear durability concerns too, though he has seen reps alongside the rest of the first-team defense to begin training camp and doesn't seem to be too hampered by his injury.

Darnell Savage, Robert Spears-Jennings and Sebastian Castro don't inspire much confidence behind them though, even if the former got off to a good start in camp.

Jenkins, as a nine-year veteran who has started 92 games and also suited up in all 17 games for a good Cleveland Browns defense in 2025, offers a solid floor as a potential No. 3 option at safety.

As a better run defender than coverage player, his strengths fall in line with those of Brisker and Elliott. Jenkins can play both strong and free safety too, which would provide some versatility for Pittsburgh.

It remains to be seen if the Steelers look to sign Jenkins, but he'd be a solid fit as a reserve who can also contribute on special teams.

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