Steelers Share Worrying Updates on DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' top two wide receivers aren't expected to return to the practice field over the next couple of days.

While speaking with reporters after the team concluded practice on August 15, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy stated that both DK Metcalf (unspecificed) and Michael Pittman Jr. (lower-body) will be "hard-pressed to work this week" after battling through their respective injuries for the past week or so.

The nature of Metcalf's injury and when he suffered it is still unknown, with Aaron Rodgers revealing that the 28-year-old was banged up during his media availability on August 11.

Pittman Jr. appeared to sustain his injury during Pittsburgh's Saturday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium on August 8.

May 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Metcalf and Pittman Jr.'s Injuries Could Impact Steelers' Preseason Plans

Unless Metcalf and Pittman Jr. are on the field, Aaron Rodgers appears unlikely to play this preseason.

As noted by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, McCarthy opted against using Rodgers against the Green Bay Packers in the preseason opener because Metcalf and Pittman Jr. weren't able to suit up together.

"Mike McCarthy was prepared to use Aaron Rodgers against the Packers, but decided against it because his QB didn’t have one half of his top receiving duo, Michael Pittman Jr. He won't use Rodgers if he doesn’t have both Pittman (injured) and DK Metcalf at his disposal," Dulac wrote on X.

Because it seems Metcalf and Pittman Jr. won't be in a position to play against the New York Jets in the Steelers' second preseason contest on August 21, it's safe to assume Rodgers won't be out there either.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Dk Metcalf (4) runs during a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing to Panic About Yet

Pittsburgh's first practice following their win over the Packers was abbreviated, with the session largely fitting the mold of a walkthrough that went on for right around an hour before it concluded at Saint Vincent College.

There's no reason or incentive for the Steelers to put Metcalf and Pittman Jr. out there and try to have them push through, even if it was a lower-intensity practice.

While their statuses haven't been disclosed, any real level of panic or any real concern shouldn't be setting in as of now. There's still four weeks until Pittsburgh's Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on September 13, and the fact that neither Metcalf or Pittman Jr. appear set to put much work in this upcoming week, as McCarthy stated, is likely just the team exercising as much caution as possible this time of year.

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