Steelers First-Round Rookie Makes First Major Purchase

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers made a controversial selection in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft when they opted to select Max Iheanachor with the No. 21 selection.

Compared to the likes of potential names at the position ahead of the draft like Makai Lemon and Ty Simpson, Iheanachor was certainly seen as a less flashy selection.

That being said, he is making his first big flash of his NFL career, as he has made his first big splash purchase of his career.

During a visit to Crown Jeep in Washington County, Iheanachor purchased a Dodge SRT “Hellcat” car, valued at $100,000.

His purchase is far from outside the ordinary when it comes to rookie purchases, and he will now show up to his first training camp in style.

Iheanachor recently signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $20.69 million contract. The contract included a $11.5 million signing bonus, so he certainly had plenty of money at his disposal when it came to his first purchase as a professional athlete.

On the other hand, some athletes will go about it a bit differently. For example, former Steeler Ike Taylor spent his money on shoes, as well as putting much of his first check in the bank.

It happens with extensions as well, as seen with AFC North rival and longtime thorn in the side of the Steelers in Joe Flacco. Following the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl victory, Flacco was given a massive extension, but his first purchase was a value meal from the McDonald's drive-thru.

How the Steelers have begun to change

The Steelers are in the midst of a big change on their offensive line, and Iheanachor was a big part of that movement.

The young offensive lineman first played football in 2021, playing two seasons at junior college East Los Angeles College before transferring to Arizona State for the 2023-2025 seasons.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With veteran Aaron Rodgers continuing to helm the team and his agility not getting any better as he ages, the team will need to play elite on the offensive line in order to help him maintain his health.

The team has consistently added talent through the drafts to help with their offensive line over the past couple seasons, yet it has not worked completely as intended. Including Iheanachor, two of their last three first round selections have been offensive lineman, as he joins Troy Fautanu on the line.

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