5 Most Important Storylines Entering Steelers Training Camp

PITTSBURGH — As the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off training camp, there is no shortage of storylines to follow. The team had a new head coach and almost completely new coaching staff working under him.

As if that wasn’t enough intrigue for the Steelers, the roster coming to camp is filled with even more questions and competitions to be determined.

While the list could be even longer, these five storylines stand out as the biggest ones entering Steelers training camp.

Who Will Be Aaron Rodgers’ Backup?

The battle between Mason Rudolph and Will Howard headlines training camp this year. The Steelers have to decide between the 31-year-old Rudolph, who brings starting experience behind Rodgers, or second-year player Will Howard.

Howard has the upper hand because of his youth and talent. He also comes with a much cheaper salary cap hit than Rudolph, and unless the team greatly values experience, Howard is the likely backup in Pittsburgh. That is, unless, Rudolph is demonstrably better than the young quarterback.

Which Five Players Will Start Along the Offensive Line?

The left side of the offensive line is secured with Troy Fautanu at left tackle, Mason McCormick at left guard and Zach Frazier at center.

But will Spencer Anderson start at right guard, or will Brock Hoffman or rookie Gennings Dunker push Anderson for that role? Dylan Cook is the incumbent at right tackle, but maybe first-round pick Max Iheanachor is ready for the limelight and supplants him immediately. The starting group isn’t decided, but it’s one of the most intriguing competitions of training camp.

Sep 26, 2025; Maynooth, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) during practice at Carton House. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Will Be WR3?

Rookie Germie Bernard is the betting favorite to be the third wide receiver on the depth chart, but it’s not a done deal yet. Roman Wilson is hoping to disrupt those plans and force his way into a larger role in 2026. Bernard will hope to fend him off, and with a ton of skill and upside it’s certainly possible, but this is one of the most intriguing battles as camp commences.

How Will Steelers’ Safety Depth Perform?

Arguably the weakest position group entering training camp is the safety group. Even with free-agent addition Jaquan Brisker, the safeties leave a lot to be desired. Behind their starting duo, it’s nothing but question marks and potential traps.

If Darnell Savage doesn’t look like his former first-round self and if Sebastian Castro can’t take the next step, the Steelers will need to look for outside help before the regular season begins.

Will Drew Allar Look Like A Future Starter?

The Steelers inked third-round quarterback Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (right to a contract, rounding out their draft class and adding another variable into the equation.

The question plaguing Allar is just how much upside does he have? Will he arrive in Latrobe and look like a promising, young player who could potentially start in 2027 or 2028? Or, will he arrive and look like a project that will never be completed? It’s up to the rookie QB as he takes on his first training camp in the NFL.

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