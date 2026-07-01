The Possibility Steelers Trade Young Star for CJ Stroud

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' search for a quarterback continues, with more names adding themselves to the list of possibilities, and the team being open to any and all options as they narrow down their search next offseason.

What if a trade were to present itself now, though? Would the Steelers consider making a move for a player they believed was the future starting in 2027, in 2026? Giving that player a year to learn behind Aaron Rodgers and from Mike McCarthy before taking over and beginning his run as a starter for a new franchise?

That's a question many are asking. For the last week, almost every podcast All Steelers Talk has done has been filled with questions from fans about Joey Porter Jr. and the quarterback position. And one name is being brought into trade talks, trying to get clarity on whether the Steelers would move on from one of their young stars for another player at the quarterback position.

That player is CJ Stroud.

The Houston Texans quarterback doesn't seem to be close on a contract extension, meaning the former second-overall pick may be playing his final season with the team before hitting free agency. Meanwhile, the Steelers aren't close on a deal with Porter Jr., leaving plenty of questions about what their future looks like.

The Trade?

Sep 24, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud (7) looks to pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Look, Stroud would be an exciting name in Pittsburgh. If the team could trade for him knowing he'd sign an extension, why wouldn't you consider it. He's young, has shown a ton of potential and has never had the right offensive coaching. Maybe McCarthy is the missing piece to Stroud becoming a star.

Porter Jr. is a lock, though. Unless there are injuries, it's hard to imagine the former second-round pick declining in the coming seasons. Instead, Porter Jr. maybe be looking at a few Pro Bowls and a climb into the top 10 and maybe top five cornerbacks in the NFL.

So, chances are the Steelers wouldn't consider moving him. It doesn't mean they wouldn't considering trading for Stroud, but that deal would be a seperate thing. And one that would need to fit their price tag, and probably work in their favor when all said and done.

Pittsburgh isn't giving up first-round picks for Stroud. They may give up a second and some.

They'd like to keep Porter Jr. around, though. And they have a history of getting deals done with guys they'd like to keep. So don't expect their star cornerback to be going anywhere anytime soon.

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