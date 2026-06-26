Steelers Get Joey Porter Jr. Agent News Amidst Rocky Contract Talks

There's some potentially relevant news for the Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to their extension talks with star cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Porter Jr.'s agent, Andre Odom, has moved from Athletes First to Win Sports Group, according to Inside the League's Neil Stratton.

After 5+ years with @AthletesFirst plus a year working independently, @AndreOdom has joined @WinSportsGroup. A former #NFL scout (#Bears), Odom’s client list includes #Falcons TE Kyle Pitts, #Packers LB Micah Parsons, #Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. & many more.



WSG clients… — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) June 25, 2026

What that move means for discussions between Pittsburgh and Odom remains to be seen, but it's certainly not insignificant news given that Porter Jr.'s contract situation is essentially the top storyline for the organization heading into training camp in late July.

Is There Any Reason to Be Nervous About Porter Jr.?

Across the board, Porter Jr. was viewed as the No. 1 priority for the Steelers on the extension front at the onset of the offseason.

It always felt like a foregone conclusion that the franchise would do whatever it takes to hammer out an agreement with him after a breakout 2025 campaign that saw him play at a top-10 level.

Before Pittsburgh could even really get the ball rolling with Porter Jr, though, it first inked Nick Herbig to a four-year, $100 million deal before signing Darnell Washington to a four-year, $42 million pact.

The Steelers wouldn't have handed out those contracts without knowing that it could also come to terms with Porter Jr. down the line. The longer the two sides go without making progress, however, the more some level of panic is going to set in across the fan base.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac recently cast a little bit of doubt on the idea that Porter Jr. is a lock to sign an extension this offseason, writing "if they sign him" while addressing the matter in his weekly Steelers chat.

Regardless of how straightforward a long-term partnership between the sides has appeared, there's bound to be some sort of stalemate when the figures being discussed are near the top of any market.

In this case, Porter Jr. is in line for a contract that's worth around $25 million or more per year, which would rank within the top-five at the position from an average annual value perspective at the absolute worst.

Letting the situation drag out is likely uncomfortable for the Steelers, but they'll also not simply going to give into Porter Jr.'s demands when there's no real need to do so with so much time remaining until they have to head to Latrobe for training camp.

The same goes for Porter Jr., who has no incentive to rush into an agreement while seeing where the cornerback market settles with several other top players eligible for new deals across the league.

The waiting game should continue for now, though maybe Odom's switch to WSG will have an immediate effect on talks.

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