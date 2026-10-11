Steelers WR Situation Gets Worse After Roman Wilson Injury

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers' top wide receivers suffered an injury at the end of the first half that will keep him out for the remainder of the team's Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

On one of the final plays of the second quarter, Aaron Rodgers attempted an 11-yard pass to Roman Wilson that was initially ruled complete at Indianapolis' 19-yard line.

It was subsequently reviewed and overturned to incomplete, though that wasn't the most important development to come out of the play for the Steelers.

Wilson has seen grabbing his wrist/hand as he headed to the sideline, and he was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a hand injury.

Before departing the game, Wilson had not recorded a catch, and the play on which he got hurt was his only target as well.

With Ben Skowronek also having been ruled out due to a calf injury while Michael Pittman Jr. was placed on the reserve/injured list with his foot injury on October 10, the Steelers now have a complete lack of depth at wide receiver.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Do Steelers Adjust at WR?

DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard will have to do most of the heavylifting for Pittsburgh the rest of the way against the Colts.

The Steelers will likely also lean quite a bit on 12-personnel packages in which Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington are on the field at the same time as a means of making up for their deficiency at receiver.

Pittsburgh elevated training camp standout Brandon Smith from its practice squad after placing Pittman Jr. on IR, though Kaden Wetjen is the only other healthy receiver on the team's 53-man roster.

While the Steelers can get through the rest of their matchup vs. the Colts without much of a depth chart at receiver, their long-term standing at the position depends on the severity of Wilson and Skowronek's injuries.

Because Pittman Jr. will be forced to miss at least three more contests beyond this week, Pittsburgh was already in the market to make a move at receiver.

If Wilson and Skowronek have to miss any additional time with their injuries, the team would then be further incentivized to make an addition.

Perhaps Smith could sign to the 53-man roster if that ends up being the case, though there could also be more transactions on the horizon.

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