Rico Dowdle Could Make NFL History With Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are eagerly awaiting the debut of the new running back tandem. Free-agent addition Rico Dowdle joins returning starter Jaylen Warren to form an exciting duo to lead the rushing attack in Pittsburgh.

The presumptive plan for the Steelers under head coach Mike McCarthy is to have a two-headed monster of a rushing game. Warren is coming off a career-best offensive campaign, registering over 1,200 yards from scrimmage. Dowdle is coming off of his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season.

Looking to do it again for a third straight time, Dowdle has a bit of potential history to make in the process. After completing this accomplishment with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers in 2024 and 2025, he could become the first running back in NFL history to record three 1,000-yard seasons with three different teams, according to Steelers Depot. And he has a golden opportunity to achieve this feat in Pittsburgh.

Why Dowdle Will Reach 1,000 Yards

If anyone knows how to get Dowdle over the 1,000-yard mark, it’s McCarthy. It might be his first season with the Steelers, but he’s very familiar with Dowdle’s game. He was the coach who nurtured him into such a productive rusher in Dallas a few years ago.

During the 2024 campaign, Dowdle leapt from a 361-yard back to posting 1,079 rushing yards. With an average of 4.6 yards per carry in both 2024 and 2025, Dowdle has developed a strength at attacking between the tackles with great success.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Steelers Provide Perfect Opportunity for Dowdle

In Pittsburgh, expect the exact same. Dowdle will likely serve as the short yardage back and goal line specialist, but that’s not the only role he’ll be relegated to.

In a Mike McCarthy offense, two running backs are essential. Just look at his most recent work with the Cowboys. He started his tenure with a duo of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, and he managed to get both players at least 150 carries for back-to-back seasons. It was a huge part of how the Dallas offense performed so well. The 2022 season was a highlight year, with Elliott surpassing 1,000 yards on the ground and Pollard posting nearly 900.

This season could mirror that production for Dowdle and Warren. With a complementary set of skills and a bunch of production between them, McCarthy will be spoiled for options out of the backfield. If he can find a way to get Dowdle 200+ carries, reaching 1,000 rushing yards shouldn't be an issue, and the veteran back can write his name in the NFL history books.

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