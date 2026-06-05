Robert Tonyan Signing Brings Concern for Steelers Rookie

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't even wait for the 2026 regular season to begin before bringing in a familiar face for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Whereas the organization employed incredible restraint waiting to sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling last season, the franchise has decided to dive fully in.

The Steelers agreed to a one-year contract with 32-year-old tight end Robert Tonyan. Green Bay Packers fans remember his 11 touchdown season in 2020 with none other than Rodgers himself at QB. Now, the duo reunites in Pittsburgh with the goal of one final run.

The addition of Tonyan is nothing more than a depth move, especially after the team also inked Darnell Washington to a new extension worth $42 million total and over $20 million in guaranteed money. But with Tonyan's arrival, the third tight end spot is seemingly solved. That's great news for the Steelers, but it might mean trouble for recent draft pick Riley Nowakowski.

No Room for Nowakowski?

The recent fifth-round pick of the Steelers now faces an uphill battle to make the active roster this season. Despite playing a key role for the Indiana Hoosiers en route to their NCAA national title run last season, his path to becoming a regular in the NFL is just beginning.

When the Steelers drafted him, the expectation was that he would replace Connor Heyward as a multi-role player on offense and special teams contributor.

That role doesn't feel secured with the addition of Tonyan, however. Last year with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tonyan made his biggest contributions on special teams. While he logged 133 offensive snaps in 2025, he also logged 108 snaps on special teams, showing how he can provide a boost to two different units.

If the Steelers already have a player who can chip in on offense, add dependability to the kick-off and punt units and has a rapport with Aaron Rodgers, there simply isn't room for the rookie tight end.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How Nowakowski Makes Steelers

Things don't look great for Nowakowski, but there is still plenty of reason for hope. The fifth-round choice built his reputation for being a tough and physical player who can bring a bit of everything to the lineup.

Nowakowski has to keep improving and showing that's the type of player who can contribute in multiple ways. He also has to show that he has the speed that can make a difference at the NFL level. If he can show that he's a faster and versatile player than Tonyan, he may just earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Otherwise, it seems that the veteran addition is Riley Nowakowski's replacement.

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